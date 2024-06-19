JD Wetherspoon is suing a Welsh pub for using the name ‘Wetherspoons’, arguing that the budget pub chain is so well known in Wales that even the Goldie Lookin Chain has sung about them.

Wetherspoons is suing a controversial Welsh pub after they began trading as ‘Wetherspoons Ltd’, highlighting how rap group Goldie Lookin Chain has branded the bargain pub chain’s name.

The Bridge Head in Abergele, Denbighshire, previously faced controversy after a name change from the traditional Welsh Pen-y-Bont.

But now national broadcaster JD Wetherspoon has sued them after they added ‘Wetherspoons Limited’ to their line-up.

The watering hole also registered it for the first time on February 10 with the nature of the business listed as “licensed restaurants” and “bars and pubs.”

Sir Tim Martin, founder and chairman of what is officially known as JD Wetherspoon PLC, says he will try to resolve the action informally.

The Bridge Head in Abergele, Denbighshire, has previously faced controversy after a title change from the traditional Welsh Pen-y-Bont.

Welsh rappers Goldie Lookin Chain released a single called Is It Wetherspoons in May last year.

The Bridge Head pub in Abergele, Wales, changed its name in March this year, to the fury of locals, and now JD Wetherspoon has threatened legal action.

He said The Telegraph: ‘It’s crazy. We are very well known in Wales. Welsh poets Goldie Looking Chain have even remembered us with a song.’

Welsh band Goldie Lookin Chain, who reached number three in the UK singles chart in 2004 with Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do, featured the pub brand in their single Is It Wetherspoons, released in May last year .

Its lyrics include: “In every major city, in every major town, if you can’t find a Wetherspoons, you’re a fucking clown.”

The song seems to have second thoughts about Sir Tim, with a verse suggesting: “There’s no jukebox, the atmosphere’s a bit dull, but they’ve got polite staff and decent food.”

“You can try to complain about cheap alcohol and the guy who owns everything with his questionable opinions.”

But despite this, Sir Tim seems to have appreciated the mention.

Speaking about the new legal battle with the Welsh pub, he added: “Despite a number of requests to the pub’s owners to remove the reference to Wetherspoons, they refused and we have therefore had to start court proceedings asking to the court to order them to do so. .

“We hope the matter can be resolved amicably.”

In March a spokesperson for the pub was quoted as telling North Wales Live: ‘Wetherspoons Ltd is a legitimate name and an available name. It has been registered at Companies House.

‘It is an independent private company. The letters “JD” have not been used. The company has no affiliation with JD Wetherspoon or Tim Martin.

MailOnline has contacted the pub for further comment.

Responding to the row, Goldie Lookin Chain’s Rhys Hutchings told MailOnline today: “That’s too funny.” Pretending to be a Wetherspoons: talk about cultural appropriation.

‘I wonder if they want Uncle Tim to buy them. I hope their bathrooms are up three flights of stairs.

‘People love Spoons in Wales. Remember the old days of two meals for five…’

JD Wetherspoons chairman Sir Tim Martin criticized Welsh pub for its sign

He previously welcomed then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in Marylebone, central London, in January 2022.

Some of the lyrics from Goldie Lookin Chain’s 2023 single Is It Wetherspoons ‘In every major city, in every major town ‘If you can’t find a Wetherspoons, you’re a fucking clown ‘Is it Wetherspoons, is it Witherspoons? ‘When I go there, time just goes by fast ‘Starts drinking at 9 am ‘Get sober, have lunch and get drunk again… ‘Without a jukebox, the atmosphere is a little dim “But they have polite staff and decent food. ‘You can try to complain about cheap alcohol. ‘And the guy who owns everything with his questionable views ‘It’s like Starbucks but with beer instead. ‘And they don’t seem to care if you’re crazy…’

JD Wetherspoon takes its name from JD, a character in the 1980s American television show The Dukes of Hazzard, and the surname of one of Sir Tim’s nursery school teachers.

Drinkers were urged to boycott the Abergele pub earlier this year after the name change from its traditional Welsh name to what was called a “sloppy” English translation.

The Pen-y-Bont relaunched under new management on March 1, St David’s Day, under the new name The Bridge Head, relegating the Welsh original to a smaller spot on the building’s exterior signage.

Among the critics was Wrexham University law professor Dylan Rhys Jones, who said avoiding the traditional name “belittles the Welsh language”.

He said: ‘This is some kind of botched translation, which is unacceptable.

“I hope the people of Abergele vote with their feet and never set foot in this pub again.

‘Pen y Bont is the correct name of this pub, not some ridiculous Anglophile version of Google Translate.

“It’s time to boycott this pub until its owners come to their senses.”

Another Abergele resident, Gareth Bolton, criticized the “wild” name change as “atrocious”.

He told the BBC: ‘At the end of the 19th century, Abergele had 16 pubs, all of them with English names, except Pen-Y-Bont and Gwindy.

“The names of these institutions are woven into local culture, identity and history.”