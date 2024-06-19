Jay Slater’s last known movements: Map reveals missing Briton’s 10-hour journey through mountain pass in Tenerife to return to his hotel after finding himself disoriented and ‘in the middle of nowhere’ as family fear he have been “taken against his will.”

Details of missing British teenager Jay Slater’s journey through the mountains of Tenerife to return to his hotel have been revealed as questions grow over what happened to him.

Jay, 19, was last heard from on Monday morning when he told friends he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey that would take more than 10 hours on foot.

A new map has revealed the most recent known movements of the bricklayer’s apprentice; His phone shows his last location in the mountainous Parque Rural de Teno, a remote area in the northwest of Tenerife.

Jay had been attending a three-day NRG festival which ended on Sunday June 16 at the Papagayo beach club in the south of Tenerife.

A friend of the teenager, who had gone to the festival with him, said Jay had gone to stay with people he met after a night of partying.

The friend, Lucy Mae, received a phone call from Jay around 8am on Monday morning saying he had missed the bus and was trying to walk back but was lost, needed a drink and was only 1% pregnant. battery on your phone. She then disconnected the phone call.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, traveled to the Canary Islands for a music festival with his friend Lucy and another friend last week.

Jay (right) appears with his mother Debbie and brother Zak (left), who flew to Tenerife after he disappeared.

The teenager’s phone was turned off around 8:50 am, and his last known location was recorded in the remote Teno Rural park, more than ten miles from the popular Gui de Isora resort.

Jay was reported missing around 9am the same morning and police launched a mountain rescue.

His worried family has flown to the Canary Islands to lead a desperate search for their young relative.

Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan has revealed her fears her son has been “taken against his will” as the search for him continues.

Until this afternoon, mountain rescue teams and sniffer dogs were searching for the 19-year-old young man in the mountainous area of ​​northwest Tenerife.

But suddenly police attention was focused on the tourist hotspots of Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas in the south of Tenerife, after a false sighting of him getting out of a taxi.

It later emerged that the report was false and the police, having wasted precious time in the scorching 27°C heat, were forced to move attention to their original site.

Jay’s latest Snapchat shows the teenager laughing and smiling around 8:35 pm the night before he disappeared.

Jay was reported missing on Sunday morning by his friend Lucy Mae (pictured)

Jay’s friend Lucy reported Jay missing to police and launched search efforts Monday morning.

Jay is seen in this image shared on his friend Lucy’s social media days before he disappeared.

The last sighting of Jay was Sunday night at the NRG music festival. The teenager is believed to have gotten into a car with two men in the early hours of Monday morning and ended up at his lodge in a national park about a 40-minute drive away.

His distraught mother, Debbie, said: “It’s just traumatic and it doesn’t seem real.” It’s just horrible, it’s horrendous.

“I think they have taken him against his will with what has been said, but he is in the hands of the police.”

“He’s just a great person that everyone wanted to be around.” He is handsome and a popular boy.

Previously, a spokesperson for the Civil Guard confirmed that ‘the search operation has moved to the south of the island’ in Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Américas.

While a spokesperson did not offer further details, he added: “It is obviously due to information that has been received as the investigation has progressed.”

“As things stand, the search in the mountainous area near Masca in the north has been stopped.”

But a well-meaning member of the public later ruled it out as a fake sighting. Jay’s mother, Mrs Duncan, told MailOnline: ‘It was a false alarm but well-intentioned.’

“Someone thought they had seen him get into a car with two other guys, but it was wrong.

‘The search is still focused in the north, where he was last seen. “We don’t have any updates yet and we need people to keep looking.”