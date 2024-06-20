Jay Slater missing updates LATEST: Friends of British teenager who went missing in Tenerife 72 hours ago call for search party as hunt resumes in Spanish national park

Advertisement
Friends of missing British teenager Jay Slater have today called for a search party to be sent to Tenerife, as the search resumes for a fourth day on the Spanish island.
Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, has not been seen or heard from since he called a friend on Monday morning to say he was 10 hours from his accommodation but needed water and the battery in his phone had 1% life.
The search has been carried out in the mountainous Rural de Teno national park for the bricklayer’s apprentice, who had flown to the Canary Islands to attend the NRG music festival.
Jay Slater’s friends: ‘We need to bring him home’
No updates yet, when 8:30am rolls around, 3 days will have passed 😢 tomorrow, we need as many people as possible searching for it please. We will be there again first thing in the morning, however a search party will be needed to search everywhere as the area is very large. If you can help, please do, we have to get him home.
