Jay Slater missing updates LATEST: Friends of British teenager who went missing in Tenerife 72 hours ago call for search party as hunt resumes in Spanish national park

Advertisement

Friends of missing British teenager Jay Slater have today called for a search party to be sent to Tenerife, as the search resumes for a fourth day on the Spanish island.

Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, has not been seen or heard from since he called a friend on Monday morning to say he was 10 hours from his accommodation but needed water and the battery in his phone had 1% life.

The search has been carried out in the mountainous Rural de Teno national park for the bricklayer’s apprentice, who had flown to the Canary Islands to attend the NRG music festival.

Follow MailOnline’s live coverage below