Markets News Technology news
0

Jay Slater missing updates LATEST: Friends of British teenager who went missing in Tenerife 72 hours ago call for search party as hunt resumes in Spanish national park

Written by:Marlene WrightPosted on:

By Jamie Bullen

Published: | Updated:

Advertisement

Friends of missing British teenager Jay Slater have today called for a search party to be sent to Tenerife, as the search resumes for a fourth day on the Spanish island.

Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, has not been seen or heard from since he called a friend on Monday morning to say he was 10 hours from his accommodation but needed water and the battery in his phone had 1% life.

The search has been carried out in the mountainous Rural de Teno national park for the bricklayer’s apprentice, who had flown to the Canary Islands to attend the NRG music festival.

Follow MailOnline’s live coverage below

Jay Slater’s friends: ‘We need to bring him home’

Unauthorized Captures: Final Social Media Post - Jay Slater

Friends of Jay Slater have today called for a search party to be sent to help find the missing teenager who has not been seen or heard from for 72 hours.

In an update posted to a Facebook group, her friend Lucy wrote:

No updates yet, when 8:30am rolls around, 3 days will have passed 😢 tomorrow, we need as many people as possible searching for it please. We will be there again first thing in the morning, however a search party will be needed to search everywhere as the area is very large. If you can help, please do, we have to get him home.

Good day

Hello and welcome to MailOnline’s live coverage of the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife.

Jay has not been seen or heard from since he called a friend on Monday morning to tell him he was 10 hours from his accommodation in the south of the island but needed water and his phone’s battery was at 1%. duration.

Friends have called for a search party as the search for the bricklayer’s apprentice resumes in the mountainous Rural Teno national park.

Key updates

  • Jay Slater’s friends: ‘We need to bring him home’

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *