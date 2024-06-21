Jay Slater missing updates LATEST: Family of 19-year-old British teenager who went missing in Tenerife say they are ‘exhausted’ as hunt enters fifth day

Good morning and welcome to the latest live blog of the missing Jay Slater from MailOnline.

Today the search for the missing 19-year-old teenager in Tenerife continues for the fifth day.

Friends and family have flown to the Canary Islands to join the search for Jay, who has not been seen or heard from since Monday.

His last known location was in the mountainous area of ​​the Teno Rural Park, about 10 hours away from his accommodation in the southern part of the island.