Jay Slater missing LATEST updates: Search for teen who went missing in Tenerife continues as family make desperate plea to help find Brit

A spokeswoman for the Civil Guard in Tenerife has said that “everything possible is being done” to find missing teenager Jay Slater, 19.

“A group specialized in mountain rescue and intervention called Greim has been mobilized,” he said.

‘There is also a police helicopter focusing on the surroundings of the town of Masca.

‘Other emergency services have also been mobilized, including firefighters. Everything possible is being done to try and find the missing man.’