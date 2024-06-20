Japan’s Emperor Naruhito reveals what the British royals are really like behind closed doors, as he praises the late Queen and Prince Philip for treating him “like family”.

Emperor Naruhito has praised the British royals for treating him “like family” when he spent time with the late Queen Elizabeth in the 1980s.

During her two years of study at Oxford University, the royal, now 64, was invited to stay at Balmoral for a couple of days.

Emperor Naruhito smiled as he recalled sweet memories of the late Queen, Prince Philip and King Charles.

According to the Japan TimesHe said: “I have very fond memories of the Queen driving a car, inviting me to a barbecue and Prince Philip showing me around driving a carriage himself.”

The father-of-one said King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, taught him how to fly fish, but admitted “none of us were successful.”

Queen Elizabeth escorts Naruhito through the Great Hall of Windsor Castle in 2001

Then-Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito and Prince Charles view an exhibition after the opening ceremony of the 1991 Japan Festival at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022

“They welcomed me warmly, as if I were a member of their family,” Emperor Naruhito added.

He also attended the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022, marking his first trip abroad after the Emperor’s enthronement.

The royal said he was “very grateful” that King Charles was able to welcome him and his wife, despite his cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, 42, also announced that she had cancer in late March and was receiving preventive chemotherapy.

She attended Trooping the Color last weekend, where she rode in a carriage alongside her children, Prince Louis, six, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine.

Speaking about Charles and Kate, Naruhito said, “I hope their treatment goes smoothly and they can recover quickly.”

The Emperor plans to fly to the United Kingdom with his wife, Empress Masako, on Saturday and stay for eight days, with events for his official visit beginning on Tuesday.

During their trip, the couple will attend private events and meet Japanese people living in the United Kingdom.

They will also go to the Francis Crick Institute and visit Oxford on their last day, where Masako also studied.

The Empress is still in the process of recovering from a stress-induced illness, according to the Japanese media.

Some have said that she has been suffering from this because she feels pressured to produce a male heir.

Currently, Princess Aiko is his only daughter and the law states that the throne will only be succeeded by a male descendant.

Aside from Naruhito’s nephew, Prince Hisahito, 17, the only male heirs are his brother, Crown Prince Akishino, 58, and his uncle, Prince Hitachi, 88.

Naruhito said yesterday: “The number of male members of the imperial family is decreasing, they are aging, and female members of the imperial family are leaving the imperial family upon marriage.”

If the marriage was to a prince, they could remain within the family; The problem is that there are no male royals to marry.

“Due to these factors, the number of members of the imperial family who can take on public functions is decreasing compared to before,” he continued.

“This is an issue that relates to the future of the imperial family, but I would like to refrain from commenting on issues related to the (legal) system.”