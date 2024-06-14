Japanese citizens outraged when Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, goes out in a barely visible thong during a shopping trip in Tokyo and call for her to be fined: “It’s an insult”

Japanese citizens were left outraged after Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori made another shocking display during a shopping trip in Tokyo this week.

Censori, 29, showed off her butt during the outing in a cream ribbed leotard while walking through a public shopping center with West, 47.

She also went braless in the see-through ensemble, which seemed to leave shop assistants shocked by her outfit.

Critics have criticized Censori’s display, with one arguing that it should be considered “public indecency”, a charge that carries a fine of up to 300,000 yen (A$2,878), according to Japan’s Penal Code.

‘As a Japanese citizen, I am disgusted. This is bad behavior. I don’t understand the need to blatantly expose yourself like that. “It’s unacceptable,” one person said.

A second wrote: ‘Not necessary at all and they should be charged with indecency. An insult to Japanese culture.

“She doesn’t respect herself, he doesn’t respect her, and they don’t respect Japanese culture,” another commented.

“The complete lack of respect shown by this couple is embarrassing,” one person agreed.

Another said: “Japanese people are offended by this behavior.” They should be ashamed of themselves. Show some respect when you go to another country.’

Others said the display was “disrespectful” toward residents of the conservative country.

‘In a country known for its modesty and discretion. “This is rude and blatantly provocative; they should be asked to leave,” one commented.

‘That is very inappropriate in Japan. Respect is very important to them,” said another.

“Japan is a very modest and conservative country in terms of fashion, so it’s amazing that Bianca can dress like this and get away with it. It’s unfortunate that the money and influence continues like this,” wrote another.

The backlash comes after Kanye’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta introduced a sexual harassment lawsuit against him earlier this month.

He also accused the star of wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.

After being sued by his former employee, the rapper, who also goes by the name Ye, notably hit back and claimed that she was fired due to “lewd and unhinged” conduct and had also demanded a whopping $4 million salary.

He also denied her claims, calling them “baseless” and accused her of “blackmail and extortion.” He stated that he would file a countersuit but has not yet done so.

In the lawsuit, Pisciotta also claimed that both West and Censori bragged about having a five-person orgy in one of many sexually explicit phone calls.

Pisciotta claimed in the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that West frequently sent her explicit text messages and images.

These included videos of himself having sex and extreme sharing of information about his sex life in what she claimed was an effort to get her to join him, he said.

The lawsuit explained that part of his duties, which involved being at West’s disposal 24 hours a day, was to arrange transportation for the women to meet him.

‘On one of those occasions, in August 2022, after (Pisciotta) had organized an Uber trip, Kanye West aka Ye and Bianca Censori called her to talk about the orgy (five-something) in which they had participated. yesterday’. she claimed the lawsuit.

Pisciotta claimed that the same month West asked him to take off his cardigan while in the Yeezy/Gap office “because he said it “covered too much.”

“Later that night, at the office, Kanye West, also known as Ye, asked Bianca Censori and other female guests to perform oral sex on him and his male guests in the office locker room,” the lawsuit states.

“During this same period, Kanye West, aka Ye, asked design assistants at the Yeezy/Gap office why (Pisciotta) wouldn’t want to have sex with him.

“(West) was extremely upset and angry that (Pisciotta) would date or have sex with someone else, but not him.”

Pisciotta claimed West told her that the sound of her voice turned him on and that he often pleasured himself while on the phone with her, asking her if he could “hear or guess what he was doing.”

His lawsuit claims he also did this in person once on a flight to the Yeezy Fashion Show Paris on a private jet with other employees. She claimed he texted her asking for a “hug,” but she rejected him.

West, she claimed, previously sent her a photo of a couple hugging during sex, writing “when I say I need a hug, this is what I mean.” The photo and alleged text message were attached to the lawsuit.

Pisciotta claimed that after refusing the ‘hug’ on the plane, West came out of her room and said he needed to talk to her inside.

They entered his room and he closed the door, trapping them together inside since the door could not be opened from the inside, he claimed.

West then lay on the bed and masturbated under the covers until he fell asleep while she sat across from him in a chair, the lawsuit states.

Pisciotta in the lawsuit claimed that West “constantly inquired about her current and past sex life” and insisted on knowing intimate details.

He claimed that on another occasion at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles in early 2022, West asked a male guest if he could have sex with the woman who arrived with him.

Pisciotta claimed that West asked her to have sex with her on other occasions, including when he followed her to the bathroom at a work dinner and asked her to have a threesome with him, and when he FaceTimed her at home with a friend and asked her to have sex. by phone. with the friend.

She also claimed that West sent her many graphic text messages and videos about sex, incorporating scenarios involving racing and cuckolding games.

‘Look, my problem is that I feel like fucking, but then after I do it, I want a girl to tell me how hard they got fucked while I’m fucking them. “Then I want him to fool me,” one of them supposedly read.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, West responded and claimed she was fired due to “lewd and deranged” conduct.

A legal representative of the musical artist stated TMZ that Pisciotta’s accusations are “baseless” and at the same time accused the media personality of “blackmail and extortion.”

“In response to these unfounded allegations, Ye will file a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively sexually pursued him to coerce him into employment and other material benefits, and then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.”

West’s rep also alleged that Lauren stole the star’s phone to try to erase evidence that would contradict the claims in her own lawsuit.

West claimed his former employee was fired for several reasons, including that Pisciotta was unqualified for the position, allegedly asking for a $4 million salary, and also accusing her of ‘lewd and deranged conduct.’

Her team further alleged that in addition to high salary demands, she had also requested expensive and extravagant items, such as a Birkin bag and a Lamborghini.

His rep also claimed to TMZ that Pisciotta had sent the rapper nudes and “solicited” the star for sex.

When West refused to follow through on what she had demanded, his representative told the outlet that Pisciotta allegedly attempted to extort and blackmail him, including asking for large sums of money from him before choosing to file the lawsuit.

“It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta took advantage of her association with Ye and his company,” the representative continued.

“And her proximity to him, to seek material gain, influence and employment through inappropriate means,” her team said, further stating that Lauren has not been truthful in terms of her claims.