JANET STREET-PORTER: Stop talking about your childhood fights, Keir and Rishi! Voters don’t care about their parents’ working-class credentials – it’s their OWN difficulties that really matter in this election.

When Sir Keir Starmer told the people of Grimsby this week that his father “worked in a factory”, they laughed.

But the audience at this election debate were not mocking the story of an ordinary man struggling to make ends meet, they were simply tired of hearing the Labor leader’s story trotted out once again to demonstrate how in contact he is with the common people.

It has become a panto routine with diminishing returns. He left home more than half a century ago, but he still insists on it.

The disaffected people of Grimsby were unimpressed by this particular trip down memory lane because they’ve probably spent more time in factories, soul-destroying warehouses, and assembly lines (if they can actually get a job) than either of them. possible prime ministers, a banker and a lawyer.

Not many of those in Grimsby, a place where everyone dresses like they’re going to the gym, but no one does.

Starmer was clearly furious at this public ridicule, claiming that his values ​​were shaped by this working-class upbringing.

His father, Rodney, was a skilled toolmaker who struggled to pay the family bills, and his mother, a nurse, was chronically arthritic and severely disabled.

Sadly, she died before he took up his position as MP. The Labor leader has said his father was “difficult” and remote, and neither demonstrative nor overtly supportive, but she was clearly a key influence in his life.

He even told the audience that, when he was a schoolboy, he was so embarrassed by his threadbare carpet that he never took his friends home after school, adding that “sometimes we didn’t pay the bills, so I know how it felt.” feel.”

Let’s separate the stirring myth and popular stories from the reality: Rodney Starmer was a small business owner, a director of the Oxted Tool Company and rented a workshop.

There were no bosses and he worked alongside the employees. It’s not exactly the factory configuration you were expecting.

Starmer says his father felt he didn’t get the respect he deserved when he was out socially, because people were a little quiet when he revealed he worked in a “factory.”

As a skilled craftsman, he felt undervalued and disrespected. Surely that was his problem, not ours?

In my experience, skilled labor is generally highly valued, regardless of their background. True, the business sometimes struggled and money was tight, and after a flood the Starmer family could not afford to redecorate their home for months.

Starmer has returned to the subject of his childhood at every opportunity since becoming Labor leader, touring factories and canteens telling anyone who will listen how it influenced the values ​​he holds today.

In fact, his background is more or less the same as mine. I grew up in the lower half of a terraced house in central London, with a father who worked as an electrician, who then studied at night school to become an engineer so he could work in an office.

We had an outside bathroom, we only had access to the bathroom in the house on Sundays between 2 and 4 in the afternoon and my mother (like Gareth Southgate’s) was in charge of dinner at school.

I passed my eleventh grade, went to primary school like Starmer and was the first person in my family to attend university. You may be wondering why my working-class credentials haven’t seen me lead the Pensioner Power party or coach the England football team.

Like Rishi Sunak, I grew up without Sky television; in fact, we didn’t have television until we were 14 years old. I had no money for pocket expenses unless I did housework, and that ended when I got a job on Saturdays. at 14. I didn’t have a bicycle either. Or a mobile phone: they had not been invented.

I left home at 18 determined to lead a completely different life, not caring what the neighbors thought, to make my own career and never need a guy to pay for anything.

IMHO your parents have little to no influence on the person you become at 40, so why does Keir Starmer keep harping on about it?

Tin bathrooms and lack of carpets don’t make you a socialist. Starmer’s background appears exactly the same as that of former Conservative Prime Minister John Major.

Both men grew up in Surrey and John Major’s father also had a small business manufacturing garden ornaments. Keir Starmer and John Major passed their eleven plus exams and attended grammar schools that later became private. They both grew up in homes where money was scarce. When Major’s father ran into financial difficulties, the family had to uproot their house in suburban Worcester Park and move to an apartment in Brixton.

Working-class connections (parts of your childhood that link you to ordinary manual workers), such as having an outside toilet and no television, have been highly prized by potential prime ministers and used as bait to attract voters.

Unlike Starmer, Major took few O levels, left school at 16 and became a banker, while school nerd Starmer went to Leeds and Oxford universities and became a highly regarded lawyer before becoming in deputy.

Remember Maggie Thatcher proudly touting her credentials as a shopkeeper’s daughter to emerge as a fresh voice against conservative snobs who mocked her accent and her sex?

In fact, Maggie Thatcher’s father was a councilor and preacher and she went on from primary school to study chemistry at Oxford, where she worked in the food business before entering parliament.

Rishi Sunak has told us that his working-class parents shaped the man he is today. They were both professionals: his father was an NHS GP and his mother ran the local pharmacy.

After attending the private school in Winchester (fees currently exceed £50,000 a year), he went to Oxford and Stanford universities before working as a banker. Now, Sunak is reduced to talking about growing up “without Sky” to show us that he is a normal guy.

Telling and retelling your childhood as a way to make friends and win votes is nothing new. But since Covid, the country has become seriously disenchanted with politicians in general.

The political class earns decent salaries, has expenses, second jobs and many perks. Voters have seen the cost of living soar, they cannot afford to buy a single starter home, let alone get a subsidy for a second flat in a constituency. So the gap between us and them has never been greater.

Talking about the state of the family rug 50 years ago does not make our current situation any more bearable. No one is making fun of anyone working in a factory in 2024, they are laughing at the idea that we will vote for you because of what your father did and not because of your policies.