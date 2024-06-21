JANET STREET-PORTER: Just stop! Spraying paint on our most treasured monuments is not a noble cause: it is simply senseless vandalism by a group of angry little children.

This weekend, more than 50,000 people will march through London under the banner Restore Nature Now, calling for greater protection of wildlife and the natural environment.

For the first time, respected charities such as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the National Trust will be joined by the new wave of environmental zealots from Extinction Rebellion and other radical protest groups.

It is advertised as “family-friendly, peaceful and legal.” If that happens, I will be surprised. For every non-confrontational protester, there will be a small group of radicals who passionately believe that direct action is the only way to save the planet from destruction.

Climate change and caring for the earth have become a widespread concern: three-quarters of voters think politicians should do more to reduce the deterioration of our natural habitat.

Just Stop Oil protesters spray Stonehenge with orange paint in latest stunt

Rules lowering the threshold for police to intervene in protests were unlawful, the High Court ruled. Pictured: Just Stop Oil protest on London Bridge in June last year.

Members of the public were seen trying to stop protesters by dragging them.

Dame Judi Dench will attend the march this weekend

Despite committing to a green future, Rishi Sunak approved 100 drilling licenses for new oil fields in the North Sea a year ago, and last November announced that more would be granted in the future.

Labor will not be able to revoke these licenses, but say no more will be granted if they return to power.

Tree hugger Dame Judi Dench and musician and clean water campaigner Fergal Sharkey will march alongside regular lovers such as Emma Thompson.

They will be joined by supporters of the protest group Extinction Rebellion, which closed roads and bridges in a series of dramatic sit-ins throughout 2022 and whose founders have been condemned for their costly and disruptive actions.

Emergency Dr Grace Bradbrook climbed onto the entrance to London’s Department of Transport in 2019 and caused £27,500 worth of damage by breaking a glass window.

In court, he claimed he had “God’s permission” for his actions and declared that “God help us, he is actively taking his own life.” The judge was undeterred and handed him a suspended sentence and community service last November.

In April, after a four-week trial, ER co-founder Roger Hallam was found guilty (along with other supporters) of conspiring to use drones to shut down Heathrow airport, and although surveillance of his protest was deemed had cost £1 million, he also only received a suspended sentence.

According to Dr. Bradbrook, the court was being judged, not herself. This is the mentality of radical protesters, a far cry from the intelligent and considered approach of Chris Packham and Feargal Sharkey, who have spent the last few years taking on politicians over their failure to protect the environment.

Emma Thompson joins the Extinction Rebellion protest at Oxford Circus on April 19, 2019 in London (above). She will also be marching this weekend.

The two Just Stop Oil green fans who were arrested today after smashing the protective glass on the Rokeby Venus painting at the National Gallery have had previous run-ins with the law. Pictured: Harrison Donnelly (left) and Hanan Ameur (right) at the National Gallery today.

Protesters hit the painting around 11 a.m. using what the gallery described as “emergency rescue hammers,” the gallery says.

Last year, ER announced it would be changing tactics, moving away from the controversial road and bridge blockade that had made life hell for thousands of commuters and ordinary citizens simply trying to go about their daily lives.

This could be because further direct action could land the founders in jail, but also because the public was sick and tired of the disruption and the cause was in danger of gaining new supporters.

That message has not reached Just Stop Oil, the other environmental group that will march this weekend calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels by 2030.

This week they sprayed orange dye on Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, and were roundly condemned by politicians on all sides. In the past they have thrown tomato soup on a Van Gogh in the National Gallery and tried to ruin the glass case protecting Magna Carta in the British Library.

Just Stop Oil is not interested in being reasonable. Headline-grabbing stunts are their way of working: yesterday, two sympathetic idiots crashed through the fence of the private jet complex at Stansted Airport in search of Taylor Swift’s plane.

Not finding it, they sprinkled two more oranges. One told the press that she was a Swiftie, unhappy with the superstar’s well-documented use of polluting private jets.

When these protesters are charged and end up before a judge, it usually results in small fines, suspended sentences, and the imposition of community service.

There will be protests in costumes and banners outside the court (welcome publicity covered religiously by the BBC and other mainstream media), and a few months later it will happen again.

In 2022, I wrote about the ‘tofu-eating morons’ who dumped soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s glorious Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery.

Since then, there have been jars of orange flour, paint and smoke, culminating in the attack on Stonehenge, a fragile piece of history.

One of the protesters said after the stunt: “What is worth more, art or life?” before they hit the wall

One of the protesters, Phoebe Plummer, 21, is taken away by police after the political stunt.

This was vandalism, nothing less. Some idiot from JSO commented: “It’s just corn flour, it will wash away when it rains.” In his view, governments are allowing oil companies to destroy our environment, so drastic measures are needed, even if it means damaging precious carvings that have remained intact for 5,000 years.

I beg to differ. Intensifying protests to this level will not achieve its goal any faster. It is unclear why such vandalism is not dealt with severely. Although the government passed the Public Order Law in 2023, there has been little change in the level of punishment and certainly no reduction in the number of protesters.

The police still seem powerless to impose sweeping measures to shut down most protests, although the new law is supposed to make it easier. Last December, the Met estimated they had spent £20 million just dealing with the JSO protests.

Lord Walney has since conducted a review into tackling political violence and even suggested banning organizations that use criminal acts to cause serious disorder, but nothing has been implemented.

As for the big march to save our trees, fields, butterflies and streams, it is naive to think that the two groups of concerned protesters – the peaceful ones (Chris Packham, Dame Judi and the birdwatchers and farmers) and the confrontational ones (ER and JSO) will we ever be able to work together in the long term.

I want clean water to swim in and a landscape where birds are protected and butterflies are not poisoned by fertilizers. But I don’t agree with throwing paint on national monuments. They are the actions of angry little children.

I hope Saturday’s march is a peaceful event. Unfortunately I doubt it will have any effect. Does Labor even have a policy for the countryside?