JAN MOIR: Wes Streeting, his threat to throw me under a train and his pompous, selfish lack of apology

Wes Streeting and me. We go back a long time. Wes and I go back almost 15 years, so we do.

We have never seen each other, nor spoken on the phone, nor exchanged electronic communication or a single word or look. Yet we are still trapped as one, an annoying fly in a spiral of sticky paper, twisting in the wind.

I like to think this says more about him than it does about me, but you have to make your own decision. I’m not here to persuade anyone to vote any way, to take my side, or to support Wes (right) politically or morally.

I gave up on all that years ago. What I have learned is that people are going to think what they want to think; They will follow their belief systems and pander to their own biases until they reach the assumptions they are most comfortable with, whether they are based on truth or not.

However, for Wes and I, our shared past is used as a weapon against both of us, by those who wish to cause harm or harm to either of us. And as the election approaches and the ambitious Streeting’s star rises, the situation gets worse and worse. Jan and Wes’s unholy alliance surfaces with increasing frequency on social media and in the newspapers, burning in bitter little fires across the great divide.

It’s gotten to the point where people often ask me what I’m going to do with Wes Streeting and so far my answer has always been: absolutely nothing. However, silence is no longer an option. I’m going to have to address the fact that the current Shadow Health Secretary once publicly hinted that he wanted to kill me.

“There would be nothing natural about Jan Moir’s death if he shoved that old bigot under a train,” Wes Streeting once tweeted.

It happened after my column about pop star Stephen Gately was published in 2009 and was wrongly interpreted by many as homophobic. It infamously caused one of the first storms on Twitter and became front-page news on TV bulletins for days, although I’m not proud of any of it. The column was investigated by the Press Complaints Commission, by the Metropolitan Police and also (gosh) by the Crown Prosecution Service, which examined every word and comma to see if any crime had been committed.

The PCC did not consider the column to be homophobic, the police and CPS concluded that there was no case to answer and, in my own defence, wasn’t it unlikely that someone who had been a journalist for over 20 years, who had supported gay marriage and wrote thousands of articles free of any trace of homophobia, had suddenly, like the alien that came out of John Hurt’s chest, become a raging homophobe overnight?

But Streeting thought he knew better. “There would be nothing natural about Jan Moir’s death if he pushed that old bigot under a train,” he tweeted, managing to be brutally offensive, ageist and sexist in one sentence. Really, I take my Glenda cap off to him; None of us professionals, the old sorority of women as he might call us, would dare seek the triple crown of absolute hatred in so few words.

He was referring to my statement at the time that there was “nothing natural” about Gately’s death. What I meant was that the 33-year-old man’s natural lifespan had been tragically shortened in a shocking and unusual way. Certainly his death was unusual enough for a coroner to intervene and all reports pointed to enthusiastic drinking and drug use.

In my original, unedited column, I had referred to the type of dangerous party drugs that were then popular in gay nightclubs and that were becoming a public health problem. Could they have been a factor?

A coalition of Mail executives and lawyers, acting with the best of intentions, removed those paragraphs because they believed they were in poor taste. I know. Cue the explosion of the world’s largest ironometer. This excision, which was intended to be truly compassionate, only succeeded in giving the column a different complexion. If I intended to do so, it would be easier to negatively misinterpret my words, and many people did, perhaps understandably.

Ambitious Wes Streeting, pictured as a student, harbors Labor leadership aspirations, writes Jan Moir.

It will always be a cause of regret to me that the death of this innocent man should have been the subject of such feverish speculation, and that fault is entirely mine.

However, I still maintain that it was more homophobic to conclude that I had been homophobic, and if you want to be outraged by that, do so. There is so much more I want to write and say about all of these events, but this is neither the time nor the place. We’re here to learn Wes’ side story.

Wes tweeted that he wanted to push me under a train and then under a bus, so you can’t say the guy doesn’t know public transportation.

He later compared me to Geert Wilders, the far-right Dutch politician who was then facing trial for discrimination and hate speech and who had been banned from visiting the UK. Oh, leave it, Wes. I admit that my column was ill-timed and ill-judged, but I am not trying to erase Islam from the face of the Earth.

It is increasingly clear that the ambitious Streeting harbors Labor leadership aspirations.

To this end, he has been pressured to apologize for his alarming history of abusive tweets, against me and others.

In no particular order, he has threatened to punch people, slap them, “use a rifle” on tax evaders, and burn down the apartment of someone who bothered him.

Last month, during the London mayoral election, he tweeted that a victory for Conservative candidate Susan Hall would be a “victory for racists, white supremacists and Islamophobes around the world,” a repellent and inflammatory claim that, according to Hall, it put her “in danger.” and “at risk.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and health spokesman Wes Streeting may take control of the entire country in the not-too-distant future.

“I wish the conservatives lining up to condemn my tweet were as explicit in denouncing (sic) the abuse Sadiq (Khan) receives,” a typical Wes said on Twitter

piece of grumpy what’s up. He has a way of apologizing without apologizing, of appearing remorseful when he’s actually doubling down.

about his latest violent threat or absurd transgression.

He has had to apologize for calling Jeremy Corbyn senile and for saying trans women are women because he changed his mind and now believes women can’t have penises, so at least there is some progress on that. In 2022 he exceeded all expectations by issuing a third-person apology for what he had written about me. It was a masterstroke of chance, an expression of regret that was really nothing more than an orgy of apologies directed at no one but himself.

It was still “deeply homophobic, hateful and offensive,” so no changes, boo hoo. However, his spokeswoman insisted that poor, misunderstood Wes “regretted the way his anger and upset over this article was framed.”

Actually? What pompous, selfish nonsense. I understand why politicians need to clean out their stables from time to time, but is it entirely fair of Wes Streeting to burnish his reputation and try to make himself more electable and likable at the expense of me and others he has abused? ?

Here he is, racing towards power, hands outstretched as he prepares to take control of the NHS, the Labor Party and quite possibly even the entire country in the not-too-distant future.

Yes, you are right. It’s a horrible thought. But it’s not as terrible to me as knowing that despite the lack of personal contact or consensus between Wes and me, our names are intertwined now and forever, a tarnished pair of links in a charmless bracelet of unhappy circumstances.