JAN MOIR: James Corden has swapped Hollywood for the Old Vic. So will playing an ex-soldier on a downward spiral revive his career?

We all know there is a word that describes James Corden. A single word that sums it up like no other.

A word that reaches to the marrow of man, that reaches to the bones, that evokes the distilled essence of the artist that so many love to hate. And that word is “can’t.”

Let me repeat that. He’s a little incapable. Once you put him on a stage or in front of a camera or microphone, there is absolutely nothing James can’t do.

Actor, comedian, singer, writer, producer, podcast supremo, chat show host, oleaginous friend to the stars and loyal friend of Prince Harry – James moves through all of these worlds with practiced ease.

James Cordon changes Hollywood to play ex-military man in crisis Alec in West End play The Constituent

Corden stars alongside award-winning actress Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays Alec’s local deputy.

He may be a polarizing figure to some, with a reputation as an arrogant guy that may or may not be deserved, but he certainly knows how to grease the wheels of showbiz and can grease the wheels of celebrity and royalty like no one else.

And it is also full of surprises. Few could have guessed that after leaving Hollywood and the high-voltage glamor of his star-studded American television show, after an eight-year career that made him an international star and many times a millionaire, he would end up on the theater stage. London’s Old Vic, playing a depressed and damaged ex-soldier whose life is falling apart.

Yet here he is, right in front of me, dressed in shorts and a hoodie, an indeterminate tattoo visible on his pale calf as he walks with a Dustbuster in his hand and a raging hole in his soul.

Surprisingly, Corden’s highly anticipated post-Hollywood gig stars in The Constituent, a new political drama from Joe Penhall that premiered in preview Thursday night.

In this quick 100-minute production, he plays Alec; a soldier who served in Afghanistan who is now taking Ritalin, antipsychotic medication, and on a downward spiral that threatens to end in tragedy.

He wants his MP to help him, but she’s not sure she can. “Your eyes are dead, you are dead from the neck up, you work for a dead Parliament in a dead country,” she shouts, in a disturbing moment.

Last appearing on stage 12 years ago, Corden was a smash hit as failed skiffle player Francis in One Man, Two Guvnors, a scandalous comedy that hit both the West End and Broadway.

Cordon with his wife Julia Carey at the 2024 Met Gala in New York

In fact, her friend and fan Dame Anna Wintour, who many say was a driving force behind the show’s successful move to New York, is in the audience.

Even in the anonymity of the dimly lit stalls, Anna is unmistakable with her pink coat, her precision bob and her trademark sunglasses, which she only takes off when the house lights go out.

It reminds me that in the galaxy of celebrities, Corden is the most diligent of orbiting satellites: he is never far from another star.

Unlike One Man or even Gavin & Stacey, the much-loved BBC series in which he co-writes and also stars as Smithy, a self-employed builder, James Corden doesn’t play it for laughs this time around.

Yes, there is occasionally a scathing line, perfectly delivered. When Alec is asked if there is a culture clash between him and his ex-wife, he nods affirmatively. ‘Yeah. “She’s from Lewisham, I’m from Shepherd’s Bush,” she says.

The sold-out audience loved it, but for the most part things are bleak.

Perhaps that’s to be expected from a play that features some drifting songs from Morrissey and Billy Bragg, while focusing on mental health issues and the safety of those in public life, particularly politicians.

In fact, you have to hand it to the fortuitous James, blessed with the endless luck of a big star, who now finds himself center stage in a politically and socially charged drama that was prophetically released during the general election campaign.

Not only that, but it also raises the burning question of the moment: how can we keep our MPs safe?

The Constituent Assembly – in which Corden is the titular constituent – ​​couldn’t be more current if it tried.

The day after the play’s premiere, gender-critical Labor candidate Rosie Duffield announced that she would withdraw from election campaign events because constant abuse and harassment by trolls and “obsessed individuals” had made her fear for your safety.

And Reform’s Nigel Farage was assaulted by members of the public twice in the space of a few days.

The murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, along with the recent resignation of MP Mike Freer for security reasons, also inform the play, while the Labor Party’s Jess Phillips notes that “threats of intimidation and harassment in This campaign means that planned events are almost impossible to go to.

The Constituent channels this dangerous zeitgeist and very real fears through three characters.

There’s opposition MP Monica (Anna Maxwell Martin), who is harassed but compassionate. “I’m not your punching bag, I’m a member of Parliament,” she says. Monica is based on Jess Phillips herself, who she is thanked in the show notes.

There’s also a cop named Mellor (Zachary Hart) and of course Alec. When he was in the army, Alec recruited spies, “de-escalated” hostile situations, and was a man with responsibilities who commanded respect.

Now he’s a different kind of security specialist, installing an alarm system in the offices of Monica, his own local parliamentarian. “I’m going to get you a personal alarm,” he tells her, moving around the stage with a toolbox and cheerful efficiency, causing a Smithy muscle memory to float spontaneously into my uncultured brain.

Later, as Alec is reaching the peak of an emotional eruption, I find myself impolitely thinking, uh oh, Smithy is melting.

However, Corden must be commended for taking on this difficult and grueling role when he could be reclining on the featherbed of his chatty man status, interviewing the likes of David Beckham and asking Kim Kardashian about her pants in a lucrative series of global podcasts, and To be fair, he’s also doing the same thing.

However, his professional reputation and the shape of the rest of his life depend on the success or otherwise of his performance here, on the London stages where he began his career.

Few had heard of James Corden back in 2004, when he appeared in The History Boys, Sir Alan Bennett’s classic play about a group of Sheffield schoolboys hoping to get into Oxbridge.

Playing Timms in both the stage and film versions made Corden famous and set him on the path to television, Broadway, and international success with The Late, Late Show and its Carpool Karaoke offshoot.

He seems to have made as many enemies as friends along the way. When Alan Bennett deadpanned that his proudest contribution to entertainment history was having a “small role in the rise of James Corden,” the mockery was obvious.

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series, in which he interviewed and sang with celebrities (pictured with Adele), gained him widespread popularity.

James Corden tears up during his latest episode of The Late Late

Rumors that Corden is “difficult” to work with won’t go away, while an infamous incident in 2022 when he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant for being rude to a waiter didn’t help.

However, on a recent trip disruption, when his British Airways flight was diverted to Lisbon and then stuck on the tarmac for three hours, he was praised for speaking out on behalf of his fellow passengers.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne and Spice Girl Mel B are among those who have been cruel in their criticism of him, but I think anyone who holds those two dementors as enemies can’t be all bad.

When his Constituent co-star Anna Maxwell Martin was recently asked about Corden’s reputation, she said: “It’s really easy. Neither of us wants to mess up the room and waste time having a nervous breakdown.

‘We are worker bees. We just want to move forward.’

So here we are, at a pivotal moment in James Corden’s starry life. Can he become an all-time great actor, the kind of unconventional leading man who can make us forget the sticky glow of his previous existence? From being best friends with Harry Styles, getting drunk with Adele, all that awful false bonhomie with Prince Harry?

As Lady Macbeth almost once said, what is seen cannot be unseen.

And when James and his pale legs move on stage in the unfolding tragedy of The Constituent, I can’t forget that he once compared the tattoos to Dakota Johnson’s and complained that overweight actors like him never get roles leading romantics.

“Chubs Snubs Blubs,” was the unfriendly tabloid headline that greeted that little professional complaint.

Well, here he’s a far cry from a romantic lead, playing a broken man who’s been rejected by both the country he risked his life for and the wife he loves.

Can the former chat show host pull off this dramatic and enigmatic turn of events?

In James Corden’s new lexicon, there is no word “can’t.”