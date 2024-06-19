JAN MOIR: Gary Lineker could can-can on TV in his hideous green T-shirt, eating a bag of Walkers cheese and onion while shouting “Vote for Keir”, and the BBC bigwigs wouldn’t bat an eyelid.

Until he stood in front of a BBC camera in a hideous t-shirt a few days ago, few had any idea that Gary Lineker had his own menswear range at Next. But the moment he did it, fashion alarm bells rang across the country.

Because? Clearly, this was the kind of item that no stylish man would seriously consider unless he was being blackmailed, had lost his entire wardrobe in a house fire, or was getting paid to wear the damn thing. Or receive some type of financial benefit, at least.

Look at it! The top features sleeves that somehow manage to be puffed, finished and short at the same time: quite a design feat.

Worse still, it comes in a particularly hideous shade of green that makes you think of municipal radiators or stale pea soup. If it were a Farrow & Ball paint color, it would be called Dead Frog Breath and it’s not doing the 63-year-old football expert any favors, except maybe financially, like I said.

Made from a stunning cotton, viscose and nylon blend, the piece from his Next

Gary Lineker presents the BBC’s coverage of England’s opening Euro match against Serbia while wearing a shirt from his own collection.

During the BBC’s coverage of England’s opening Euro match against Serbia on Sunday, the Match of the Day presenter first wore the shirt and then smartly added a contrasting jacket at half-time. This garment bore more than a passing resemblance to his own-brand linen “jacket”, which costs £45, please. How the hell does he get away with this?

The BBC’s guidelines on conflicts of interest are clear. They state that presenters should not appear on air wearing clothing or using products or services that they have agreed or been contracted to promote, advertise or endorse, or in which they have a financial interest.

Following complaints that Lineker had breached those rules, the Beeb reminded presenters of their contractual obligations.

Even if Lineker was breaking BBC rules, it always seems like a different set of rules apply to him. He is untouchable, the deity of sport, an unassailable Beeb asset who gets his way.

I’m not talking about his occasional skirmishes with the BBC over impartiality or his latest advertising transgression, I’m talking about his £55 herringbone trousers which come in a fit that Next describes as “relaxed and fitted”.

Those are qualities most of us look for in a scented candle, honey. Not with a pair of pants that are also apparently “a stylish way to enhance your formal wear.”

The former footballer models clothes from his men’s range on the Next website

Wide, ramp or camp? Slippery, sick or disgusting? I have many questions, including what will happen to our hero, trapped once again in the penalty area of ​​BBC regulations, but we all know the answer.

Absolutely nothing.

As always, there won’t be any red cards and not even a hint of yellow, unlike the unfortunate hue of their Next cream bubble-textured polo, which promises a new wardrobe upgrade for just £24.

Gary could can-can in front of the cameras with his ‘premium washed’ Next shorts (£24) eating a bag of Walkers cheese and onion whilst shouting ‘Vote for Keir!’ at the top of his lungs and the BBC bigwigs wouldn’t bat an eyelid. They never do.

But back to the clothes, surprising in themselves and not always in a good way. The Next X Gary Lineker collection, launched last year, features 62 pieces described as offering “timeless appeal and classic cuts.”

Even better, it’s been “edited by the man himself.” The juice is loose! Move over Karl, Gianni and Giorgio – here comes Gary with a range of street polos in shades of dried mud that only a man who wears shorts and knee-high socks for a living could love.

Is there no end to this man’s talents, no depth to his style?

Gary is the BBC’s highest earner, with a net worth estimated at around £30 million.

In an interview with GQ magazine a few years ago, he revealed his fondness for Jack Davison’s bespoke suits, which start at £2,550 and take around 12 weeks to make. Are we now supposed to believe that Lineker loves nothing more than fast fashion, wandering around his £4m London mansion in £32 faux suede trainers and a pair of elastic-waist chinos? for 22 pounds?

Lineker sits with a panel of presenters during the BBC’s coverage of the match on Sunday.

Indeed, should anyone for whom the struggle for wokeness is real get involved in making clothing with the kind of low price point that suggests sustainability and the environment are not always the first consideration?

I wish celebrities like Gary – those who define themselves by their radical thinking and enormous social conscience – would recognize what this is: a money-making exercise in which he sells his name and image. And to a company with which he has little connection and even less input on the design front. This is not a crime, but it is far from noble.

On the Next website, Lineker models most of the clothes himself, and there are moments when even he doesn’t seem convinced. In many of the images he gazes wistfully into the middle distance, looking like a knitting model with a hint of constipation.

“I hope the chemist hasn’t run out of laxatives,” is what he often seems to think. Does anyone have prunes? It’s the vibe.

The atmosphere changes from one outfit to another. Sometimes Gary seems a bit ‘Bruno Tonioli visits the bank manager’. He sometimes says a little, “Grandpa visits a strip club on a golf weekend.” In one shot, he models a coat that makes his arms look incredibly long; Maybe it’s the relaxed, tight fit of the goalie.

The Match Of The Day presenter wears a terracotta polo shirt with black pants for Next

Regardless, it will be interesting to see what happens next. As presenter of the BBC’s coverage of the Euro 2024 tournament, will he put on one of his exquisite Davison designer suits again after getting his knuckles rapped? Or will he step into another smart casual ensemble from the House of Gary, complete with green gills?

Either way, perhaps the BBC shouldn’t worry too much. There can’t be many men out there who think: You know? What I really want is to look like a sixty-something, divorced father of four from Leicester, with a questionable goatee and a stretch cotton jacket.

A £99 jacket that Gary Lineker promises will become “your off-duty or on-duty staple” is how cops feel about their Tasers, not their casual wear.

Whatever happens next, it’s stretching the limits of credibility (and those stretched seams, too) to make us believe that all of this was nothing more than an opportunistic on-screen infomercial from a man who should know better, but never does.