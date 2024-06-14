Jamie Lynn Sigler, Drea De Matteo and Steve Buscemi reunite with the cast of HBO’s The Sopranos at the Tribeca Film Festival’s 25th anniversary celebration.

The cast of HBO’s iconic drama series The Sopranos reunited for a special event during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jamie Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Drea De Matteo (Adriana La Cerva) and Steve Buscemi (Tony Blundetto) reunited at the event, held at the Beacon Theater on Thursday.

Also in attendance were Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano), Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri), Tim Daly (JT Dolan), Robert Iler (AJ Soprano), Al Sapienza (Mikey Palmice), Dominic Chianese (Uncle Junior), Jerry Adler (Herman Rabkin)

The show’s stars were also joined by writers Terence Winter and Matthew Weiner, who would move on from The Sopranos to create Boardwalk Empire and Mad Men; director Alex Gibney.

Sigler stepped out to the event wearing a sleeveless black vest, matching black pants, and black heels.

She accessorized with gold earrings and several rings for her appearance on the Big Apple red carpet.

Her co-star Drea de Matteo opted for a slightly unbuttoned gunmetal gray one-piece, accessorized with gold necklaces.

She also sported several bracelets with a large camouflage bag while completing her look with black boots.

Steve Buscemi, who played Tony Blundetto and directed four episodes of the show, hit the red carpet with Karen Ho, opting for a black suit without a tie with glasses and black shoes.

The Sopranos debuted on January 10, 1999, which many consider the beginning of the new “Golden Age” of television.

The show followed Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a mobster trying to balance his duties as head of the Soprano crime family with his real family.

The show also starred Lorraine Bracco as Tony’s therapist Jennifer Melfi, Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti, and Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante.

The show has won 21 Emmy Awards, including two awards for Best Drama Series, for which it was nominated in each season.

Robert Iler (AJ Soprano) Appears at The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion

Al Sapienza (Mikey Palmice) steps out at The Sopranos 25th Anniversary reunion

Tim Daly (JT Dolan) arrives at The Sopranos 25th anniversary reunion

Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri) Is All Smiles at The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion

It was the first cable series nominated for Best Drama Series and was named the best TV show of all time by TV Guide and Rolling Stone, to name a few.

The show’s final episode remains controversial to this day, with the final shot cut to black frequently discussed online and elsewhere.

Series creator David Price expanded the story into feature film format with The Many Saints of Newark, which explores Tony Soprano’s childhood.

The role of young Tony Soprano was played by James Gandolfini’s own son, Michael Gandolfini.