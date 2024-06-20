James Morrison’s ex-partner Gill Catchpole, 45, left a note on his door warning “do not come in, call the police” before taking her own life, the inquest heard.

Singer James Morrison found his ex-partner hanged in his home after finding a note on his front door saying: “Don’t come in, call the police,” an inquest heard today.

Gill Catchpole had also written farewell notes to her two children and her ex-partner before taking her own life.

An inquest at Gloucester Coroner’s Court found the 45-year-old mother-of-two had suffered mental health problems for several years and had previously talked about taking her own life.

The court was told that a friend had called at Catchpole’s home in the village of Whitminster, Gloucestershire, on January 5 to pick her up for work.

He saw a sheet of A4 paper nailed to the front door of an annex with the handwritten words: “Don’t come in, call the police.”

The friend went next door to contact Morrison, who broke up with his partner the previous year but lived in the same house, to alert him.

Morrison used a set of keys to get inside and found Catchpole.

The paramedic confirmed the time of death at 9.37am on January 5 this year.

Police conducted a search of the property and found several handwritten notes addressed to Morrison, his two children, his sister and his parents.

They also found several burned pages with words similar to those on the note pinned to the front door.

A half-empty bottle of vodka was also found in the kitchen.

Catchpole’s father, who declined to give his name, told the coroner that he had spoken to his daughter on the morning of her death.

Gloucester area coroner Roland Wooderson told the hearing that Catchpole’s GP had been treating her for depression and anxiety since 2012.

He had been taking antidepressants and had undergone therapy after expressing thoughts of suicide.

GP Emma Basker said in a written statement read in court that Catchople had a complex medical history with a kidney transplant in 2023.

She also suffered from postpartum depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and sought help on multiple occasions.

The GP said she had been treating her anxiety with alcohol and that her mental health had deteriorated after the split from Morrison.

The court was told they lived in the same building but Catchpole was in an annexe with its own separate entrance.

Forensic toxicologist Kerry Taylor said there was alcohol present in his system, but not enough to cloud his judgment. There were also traces of a prescription antidepressant.

The coroner returned a verdict of suicide saying he was satisfied that Catchpole had taken his own life without the involvement of any third party.

Morrison and Catchpole got engaged in 2006 and wore rings but never married.

The 39-year-old singer from Rugby, Warwickshire, rose to fame in 2006 with his debut hit You Give Me Something.

Gill posted in November how she had undergone a kidney transplant a year earlier and how her family had “picked up the many pieces of my life.”

Gill posted on Facebook that he was “looking for a house to rent ASAP” just 24 hours before he died.

The singer met Catchpole when he was 17 and she moved into his mother’s house as a lodger with her boyfriend. She became the muse of Morrison, famous for his love songs.

He described Mrs Catchpole as his “hero” and their romance as a “little fairy tale”, with the album title Stronger Than You Know inspired by her strength after the premature birth of her daughter Ada.

However, the cafe owner and caterer was photographed without her ring last summer, had her relationship status as “single” on Facebook, and was reportedly looking for a new home.

His passing was yet another tragedy for Morrison, who until his greatest hits album in 2022 had disappeared from the music industry after losing his alcoholic father Paul in 2010 and his older brother Alexis and nephew Callum within three years.

In a November post on social media, he said, “What a difference a year makes.” Last year around this time I had a kidney transplant and, a year later after many ups, downs and heartaches, I am here running my own business.

‘I never saw this coming. For anyone struggling, I can tell you from experience that things do get better. Thank you to my amazing family and friends who were there through all of this and picked up so many pieces of me and my life. You all know who you are… I feel blessed today.’

