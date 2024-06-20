James McClean hits out at Declan Rice again, accusing the England star of playing only sideways and backwards passes against Denmark after previously calling him “overrated”.

James McClean continued his criticism of Declan Rice, claiming the midfielder only made five-yard passes sideways and backwards in the first half of England’s clash against Denmark at Euro 2024.

On Wednesday, McClean had been highly critical of Rice, describing the Arsenal star as “overrated”.

McClean was unimpressed by Rice’s first 45 minutes in England’s 1-1 draw against Denmark and added that he wants to see a lot more from the 25-year-old.

speaking in RTÉ Sports At half-time, McClean said: “Denmark won the midfield battle in that half.”

“I made a comment about Declan Rice that people got nervous about, but for a £100million player I want to see more than just five-yard passes sideways and backwards.

James McClean has criticized Declan Rice again for his performance against Denmark

Former Republic of Ireland international McClean previously accused Rice of being overrated.

“He tried a forward pass in the middle and it went straight into the goalkeeper’s hands. I want to see him do more, break lines, but in the first half battle, Denmark won very comfortably.”

McClean had previously claimed that while Rice is a “very good footballer”, he is “overrated”.

According to McClean, Rice cannot be compared to players like Rodri and Toni Kroos.

Speaking on RTE, McClean said: “I think Declan Rice is overrated. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a very good footballer, but the way the English media talk about him is completely exaggerated.

Rice and England endured frustrating game as England drew with Denmark at Euro 2024

‘For me, he is not world class. For me, world class is someone who reaches all sides of the world. I don’t think he does that. I don’t think he will arrive at Manchester City ahead of Rodri. For me Toni Kroos is world class, he dictates the game, Rodri dictates the game, I don’t think Declan Rice does that.

‘Whoever gets it in the half turn, plays and passes forward. ‘He’s very good at what he does.’

McClean previously played alongside Rice at international level, with the latter making three senior appearances for the Republic of Ireland before switching allegiance to England in 2019.

Rice, who has earned more than 50 caps for England, joined Arsenal from West Ham last summer for an initial fee of £100m.