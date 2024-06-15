James May says he was not comparing Pride to Nazis in his criticism of the large number of flags currently on display, and criticizes those who used his post to launch into “lazy homophobia”.

James May has said he was not comparing Pride to the Nazis in his criticism of the large number of flags currently on display.

The Top Gear co-presenter has today criticized those who used his post to launch into “lazy homophobia”.

It comes after the 61-year-old TV star yesterday shared her thoughts on the flags that were hung in Regent Street, central London, during Pride month, which celebrates members of the lesbian, gay and lesbian communities. , bisexual and transgender.

He previously said he felt Pride organizers were “almost guilty of Too Much Bunting (TMB)” and that it could appear “authoritarian” and “oppressive”. He added that World War II began with too many pennants.

James May, pictured, today criticized those who used his post to launch into “lazy homophobia”.

James May’s post today, pictured, in response to the thousands of comments he received yesterday.

His post attracted thousands of comments and likes, with some saying they were “confused” by the point he was trying to make, while others agreed and said: “I agree, less is more when it comes to hanging things in the streets “.

Today, May returned to X/Twitter and said she was “not suggesting that the Pride movement has anything in common with the Nazis.”

He added that “many other events (royal ones, for example)” may also have too many bunting as part of their celebrations.

The post reads: “I’ve spent an enlightening 24 hours reading the responses to my ‘Bunting’ post.” Now listen to this.

‘1) I am not suggesting that the Pride movement has anything in common with the Nazis.

‘2) My post is not intended to be used as a community launching pad for forays into lazy homophobia.

‘3) Yes, many other events (the real ones, for example) also transgress the TMB ruling.

‘4) People should read your posts before submitting them. This won’t work as a platform for ‘citizen journalism’ if half of it is incomprehensible, bitch.

‘That’s all. Continue. Peace and love for everyone.

James May’s post yesterday that received some criticism from Pride attendees and followers.

One person commented: ‘Let’s all relax.’ It’s Friday. Everything’s fine. James May is a decent guy. HAPPY FRIDAY.’

While another said: ‘With the best will in the world, many of your followers/commenters clearly feel that your (bigoted) point of view is legitimate and have come out of the woodwork as very derogatory and dismissive of the LGBT community.

“The problem is not what you said, but the people you encouraged.”

To which May responded: “I can’t be responsible for other people’s misinterpretation of things.”