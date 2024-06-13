James May criticizes Pride’s “authoritarian and oppressive” multicolored flags, saying the Second World War started with “too many buntings” and then refuses to apologize to his critics.

James May has criticized Pride organizers for the number of flags raised in British cities to mark the event, saying the decorations could be seen as “authoritarian” and “oppressive”.

The Top Gear star took to social media today to share his thoughts on the Pride flags being hung on Regent Street in central London.

It comes as June marks LGBT Pride month, which celebrates members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities.

The 61-year-old TV presenter said organizers were “almost to blame” for TMB (Too Much Bunting), which could appear “authoritarian” and “oppressive”. And he said that World War II started with too many pennants.

His post reads: ‘Pride: While I have watched and admired what you have achieved throughout my life, I can respectfully suggest that you are bordering on Too Much Bunting (TMB) guilt.

“It can be considered authoritarian and therefore oppressive.

‘Please remember that some terrible things, that you would not want to be allied with, started with TMB. World War II, for example. But nice flag.

James May’s publication that has received criticism from Pride attendees and followers

The photograph shared by James May alongside his post, showing Pride flags on Regent Street in central London.

May shared the post along with an image of the Pride flag pennant, although it is unclear whether this was a photo from this year’s celebrations or not.

Some social media users agreed with May, saying: “I agree, less is more when it comes to hanging things in the streets” and “what a great way to put it James.”

One person said: “I’m going to go out on a limb and say Mr May is right about it being too much.” I would go further and say that the community at large (the Alphabet community) is not going to present them as opposed to corporations looking to capitalize on the event itself.’

But many people criticized May’s comments, with some saying they were “confused” by the point she was trying to make.

One person wrote: “I hope you’re not implying that somehow the LGBTQ+ community is in danger of starting World War III because of some rainbow flags, James.”

May stood firm in her stance and said: ‘I’m not, no. Backing out’.

Another person said: ‘Respectfully, comparing the LGBT community to Nazis is very offensive. Very disappointed, James.

But May refuted the claim she was comparing the LGBT community to Nazis, replying: “But I haven’t, have I?”

The Pride flag was created by American artist and gay rights activist Gilbert Baker and was first displayed in 1978 as a symbol of the LGBT community.

Different variations of the Pride flag have emerged over the years, with some LGBT movements arguing that it needed to better represent and reflect more communities.

The ‘Progress’ variation of the Pride flag, designed by artist Daniel Quasar, represents people of color in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the trans community and those living with HIV/AIDS.