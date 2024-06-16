James Arthur ‘splits from his dancer girlfriend Jessica Grist for the THIRD time after trying to make their romance work for the sake of his daughter Emily’

James Arthur has reportedly split from his girlfriend Jessica Grist for the third time.

The Bitter Sweet Love hitmaker, 36, and the dancer, 34, met on The X Factor in 2012 and dated until 2015, before rekindling their relationship in 2017 and again in 2022.

The couple share a child, 19-month-old Emily, and sources claim the couple tried to make their relationship work for the sake of their baby.

A source said Mirror: ‘James and Jessica have a lot of history and really care about each other; that’s clear. But they have gone through difficult times and recently decided to separate for good.

‘They will always be in each other’s lives and are united in wanting to be the best parents possible for their daughter.

James Arthur, 36, has reportedly split from his girlfriend Jessica Grist, 34, for the third time, 19 months after the couple welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who previously split in 2017 and 2021, reportedly tried to make their relationship work for the sake of their daughter (pictured: James and Emily in June).

‘This division has been painful, but amicable. They agree that this is how things should be. In the past, James and Jessica felt like their relationship had hit a brick wall, but they have so much affection for each other that they always wanted to try again.

But this time it feels different. “They are both 100% committed to putting their daughter first, no matter what happens in their relationship.”

In 2014, James said Jessica helped him stay grounded after The X Factor shot him to stardom.

She thanked him for helping her learn to “live in the moment” and after they got back together for the first time, James described her as “really special.”

Years later, James admitted that Jessica had inspired much of his 2021 album, It’ll All Make Sense in the End.

The album included songs such as Medicine, Septembre, Avalanche, SOS and Emily, in honor of his daughter.

He said Sun: ‘She knows that she is the muse of many of these songs. She is very supportive of me and to be fair, she is probably sick of listening to my music, because the only thing she has heard all year is me playing my songs at full volume.”

At the time of James and Jessica’s split in 2021, a source told The Sun: ‘James and Jessica have a lot of history so they will always have a special place in each other’s hearts.

In 2014, James said Jessica helped him stay grounded after The X Factor catapulted him to stardom (both photos in 2014).

‘But the truth is that they grew apart and decided it wasn’t working anymore. There was no big drama and they are still friends, but it is still a hard blow for both of them because they have been together for a long time.

“It seems like the relationship has run its course and James is focusing on his music, because he has a big year ahead of him.

James’ The X Factor winning single Impossible, a cover of Shontelle’s song of the same name, is The

He has had two number one singles and, of his five albums, two have reached number one.