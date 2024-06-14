Jackie Kennedy’s withering verdict on her sex life with JFK revealed in her own words

President John F. Kennedy was terrible in bed and never lasted more than three minutes, a new book claims.

A bestselling biography by DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan reveals how, despite JFK’s insatiable libido and endless appetite for extramarital affairs, the women he slept with were left unsatisfied.

“He just goes too fast and falls asleep,” Jackie, JFK’s own wife, confided to a friend.

Jackie feared it was “her fault,” but “this was the complaint of all the women who had had sex with Jack Kennedy,” Callahan reveals in ‘Don’t ask: The Kennedys and the women they destroyed’ – which is published exclusively by the Mail.

‘Ask Not’ reveals how JFK held ‘pool parties’ at the White House almost daily, inviting young female staffers to join him.

“There was no kissing, no preparation… it never lasted more than three minutes,” Callahan writes, adding that JFK “didn’t even seem to enjoy the sex.” It was like a compulsion; There was never anything personal about it.

In 1962, he began an affair with 19-year-old White House secretary intern Mimi Beardsley, whose virginity he took in Jackie’s bed.

Their relationship lasted 18 months until he was murdered in November 1963.