Jackie Kennedy’s husband, Aristotle Onassis, was secretly bisexual and savagely beat young male prostitutes after having sex.

Jackie Kennedy’s second husband, billionaire Aristotle Onassis, was bisexual and “savagely beat” young prostitutes after sex, a new book reveals.

Onassis, whom Jackie married in 1968, five years after her first husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated, also beat Jackie and gave her a “black eye,” reveals DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan in an explosive biography.

In ‘Don’t ask: The Kennedys and the women they destroyed’ – which is being published by the Mail in a major new series – Callahan writes about ‘a series of bought and paid for young men, some of whom he savagely beat after sex.

Onassis also liked to sexually humiliate Jackie, Callahan reveals: “(He) loved to have sex with her in places where people could see them,” including airplanes.

Jackie was 39 when she announced her engagement to Onassis, who was then 62. He had built the largest private shipping fleet in the world, making him one of the richest men in the world.

“Onassis was regarded by high society as a vulgar gnome,” Callahan writes. “His affair with the opera singer Maria Callas was well known.”

His pledge was met with global fury, appearing on the front page of the New York Times with the headline: “The reaction here is anger, shock and dismay.”

“She was denounced by the Vatican,” Callahan writes, “and Jackie Kennedy, America’s one-time heroine, would now be spoken of and written about as nothing more than a prostitute who had sold herself on the global market.”

Despite the backlash, their wedding went ahead with a carefully drafted contract containing 170 clauses, including stipulations about how often they would have sex and millions of dollars up front for Jackie.

At first, Callahan writes, their marriage seemed quite happy, with the couple dividing their time between New York, Onassis’s private Greek island, and their yacht.

But over the next two years, their relationship soured, and Callahan says: ‘Onassis began to openly despise his wife; As feared, Jackie was a once brilliant acquisition that had lost its luster. He started insulting Jackie in front of his guests.

Onassis died in March 1975, making Jackie one of the richest women in the world.