ITV will ban under-18s from working on This Morning as the broadcaster looks to implement new reforms in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal, which will include a crackdown on ‘nepo babies’

ITV will ban under-18s from working on This Morning as the broadcaster looks to implement new reforms in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal.

According to the Sun, bosses at the channel are also planning to crack down on opportunities for ‘nepo babies’ as they look to make it harder for staff to help friends and family with jobs at the company.

The move comes into effect after former This Morning presenter Schofield, 62, dramatically quit the show after admitting to lying about an affair with a much younger colleague in May 2023.

The man, who was just 15 when he first met the presenter and who he helped land a coveted job as a runner on This Morning when he was 19, began working for the show in 2019.

A romantic relationship between the pair began when the man was 20, after which he moved to another ITV daytime show, Loose Women. Later he left the channel with a separate payment.

Schofield has barely appeared on television since the affair came to light and subsequently refused to take part in an ITV and parliamentary investigation into the relationship.

Former This Morning presenter Schofield, 62, dramatically quit the show after admitting to lying about an affair with a much younger colleague in May 2023.

A source told the Sun that ITV “doesn’t want something like the Schofield scandal to happen again” and is striving to create a safe working environment for everyone (file image)

A source told the Sun that ITV “doesn’t want something like the Schofield scandal to happen again” and is working to create a safe working environment for everyone.

An outdated careers site shows that the channel at one point hired teenagers under the age of 16, with an advert for a week-long ‘Experience Programme’ aimed at 14- to 17-year-olds.

The program is still running and the age requirement has been raised to 18 years old, as stated on the official website.

Additionally, last year it was revealed that all staff at the station had been asked to declare any employment relationships.

Schofield separated from his wife Stephanie, to whom he had been married for 27 years, in 2020 after coming out as gay.

Following his resignation from This Morning, ITV organized a review into the scandal and the show’s “toxic culture” last year.

A report by Jane Mulcahy KC found that staff were still afraid to speak out about issues like this as it could damage their careers.

Some 48 people were interviewed for the investigation and of them, only one said they knew about the relationship before May 2023.

The report also found that ITV did not cover up the scandal and that station bosses had made “considerable efforts” to uncover the truth in 2019, four years before the affair broke. The external review found that the channel “failed to uncover the relevant evidence” until Schofield’s own admission.

In her report, Ms Mulcahy said today: “I have no doubt that senior management is absolutely committed to the importance of an open culture.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby embrace as he comes out as gay on the TV show ‘This Morning’ in 2020 before the pandemic.

Phil and Holly photographed on This Morning two decades ago in 2004.

Phllip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the TV show ‘Dancing On Ice’ in February 2023

“But this culture is not yet filtering down to younger employees, many of whom remain convinced that speaking out will have a detrimental impact on their careers.”

In an interview with the BBC, Schofield, a father of two, insisted he had not groomed the youngster after meeting him at drama school.

Confessing to be “totally devastated and ashamed,” he added: “We were teammates, and one day, in my dressing room, something happened that I will obviously regret forever, for him and for me, especially for him, but that happened.” maybe four or five times over the next few months.

‘I know it’s unforgivable. But we weren’t boyfriends. We weren’t in a relationship. “I was really in a mess with my own sexuality at the time, and it just happened.”

Schofield also said the man got his role on This Morning “on his own merit… because he was so good at his job.” And he added: ‘Everyone loved him. He worked very hard.’

In February, it was revealed that the presenter paid his ex-lover a six-figure sum in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), meaning the young man can never speak about their relationship.

A source familiar with the NDA told the Mail on Sunday that the full details of the matter could cause him more pain if they were ever revealed.

The man, who ITV referred to only as Person X during its investigation, was represented by leading London law firm Mishcon de Reya in the negotiations over the NDA.

MailOnline has contacted ITV and Philip Schofield for comment.