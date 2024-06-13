ITV election debate LIVE: Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner to face off in TV rematch as seven leaders face off in multi-party clash

Advertisement

Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner will take part in a televised general election debate on ITV tonight in a rematch of their previous showdown on the BBC.

The trio will be made up of seven leaders and senior representatives and will also feature the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens and Plaid Cymru.

The programming is exactly the same as the previous multi-party debate on the BBC last Friday. After that event, a quick poll found that Farage performed the best that night.

Follow MailOnline’s live coverage below and join the conversation in our comments section.