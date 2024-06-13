ITV election debate LIVE: Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner to face off in TV rematch as seven leaders face off in multi-party clash

Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner will take part in a televised general election debate on ITV tonight in a rematch of their previous showdown on the BBC.
The trio will be made up of seven leaders and senior representatives and will also feature the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens and Plaid Cymru.
The programming is exactly the same as the previous multi-party debate on the BBC last Friday. After that event, a quick poll found that Farage performed the best that night.
ITV election debate: full schedule
Army and police bomb disposal experts are investigating a suspicious device in the office of a Conservative candidate in West Sussex.
Sussex Police were photographed at the scene outside Jeremy Quin’s office in Horsham, with photographs showing a bomb disposal vehicle and a fire engine in the street.
Read Katherine Lawton’s story below:
If you’re a conservative voter… look away now.
Greg Heffer reports that a new poll puts the Conservatives at their lowest level of support yet, with just 18 per cent of the vote three weeks before the general election.
Watch: Keir Starmer interrupted by climate interlocutor during Labor manifesto
One of the highlights of this morning’s Labor manifesto launch was the moment a climate interlocutor interrupted the Labor leader during his landmark speech.
Campaign group Green New Deal Rising named campaigner Alice, 27, who said in a statement: “I interrupted the launch of the Labor Party’s manifesto today because I feel very betrayed and disappointed by what the Labor Party is offering in these elections.” .’
Sir Keir responded to the protest by saying that Labor “gave up being a protest party five years ago”, before adding that it now wanted to be a “party in power”.
Labor candidate posts campaign rap to leave social media users embarrassed
Another little detail from today…
Dawn Butler, Labor candidate and former MP who sits in the London seat of Brent Central, left social media users embarrassed today after she released a campaign song.
Butler has posted a video of her rapping to mark the three-week countdown to the general election. She shared a clip of herself singing a remixed version of ’21 Seconds’ by So Solid Crew.
“We’ve got 21 days left,” he sings, before referencing Rishi Sunak’s D-Day gaffe.
Receiving a mixed reaction on social media, one wrote: “This is beyond disgraceful, the UK political class are a joke.”
Summary: What happened today in the electoral campaign?
Before we look ahead to tonight’s debate, let’s remember what happened today on the electoral trail.
Meet tonight’s debate host: Julie Etchingham
Tonight’s 90-minute debate will be moderated by ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham (pictured), who also presented the first televised leaders’ showdown between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on June 4.
While some viewers praised Ms Etchingham for how she handled that debate, others criticized ITV for allowing Sunak and Starmer to talk to each other and accused the presenter of “failing to control” the debate.
Throughout the election debates we have heard from our own panel of MailOnline voters.
Relive the verdict of the first multi-party debate as some felt Penny Mordaunt “got a bad hand” by having to represent the Conservatives after Rishi Sunak left the D-Day commemorations in Normandy early.
Summary of the first debate: how many saw it? And who emerged victorious?
For the first multi-party debate televised on the BBC last Friday, an average audience of 3.2 million tuned in to watch the clash.
This is an increase on the BBC’s seven-way debate in the run-up to the 2019 general election, which attracted an average audience of 2.5 million.
During Friday’s debate, hosted by Mishal Husain, Mordaunt and Rayner got into heated exchanges over taxes, NHS waiting lists and the push for Net Zero.
Ms Mordaunt went on to repeat the Conservatives’ claim that Labor would raise taxes by £2,000 if elected, prompting Ms Rayner to accuse the cabinet minister of lying.
A quick poll of viewers taken after the debate put Farage as the winner. The poll, conducted by researchers More In Common, asked more than 1,000 viewers who won the debate, and 25 percent of respondents opted for Farage.
It reports that Tory minister Penny Mordaunt, Labour’s Angela Rayner and UK reform leader Nigel Farage are set for another fierce showdown tonight in the seven-way televised general election debate.
Farage, deemed by viewers to have won last week’s debate, risked a row over sexism when he suggested heated exchanges between the Commons leader and the Labor MP amounted to a “catfight”.
Tonight we will see Reform leader Nigel Farage, Conservative cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt and Labor MP Angela Rayner face off against each other, as well as representatives from the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens and Plaid Cymru.
The programming is a carbon copy of the first multi-party debate televised on the BBC last Friday, in which voters declared Nigel Farage the winner in an early poll.
