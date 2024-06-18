ITV could force Simon Cowell to fire ‘tone and hysterical’ Bruno Tonioli from Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent boss Simon Cowell could reportedly be forced to sack Bruno Tonioli from the show after two ITV series – even though he wanted his friend to stay.

The former Strictly judge, 68, who replaced David Walliams on the panel last year, was said to have been branded by a broadcaster executive as “one-tone and hysterical”.

According Sun Producers now plan to take advantage of Bruno’s scheduling conflict for the upcoming series due to his commitments across the pond filming Dancing With the Stars.

A source told the publication: “No one else has been agreed or contacted as a replacement, currently the question is simply: will we keep Bruno?”

‘There is a lot of discussion going on. It’s nothing sinister, but maybe a change would be better.

Producers are now reportedly planning to take advantage of Bruno’s scheduling conflict for the upcoming series due to his commitments across the pond to film Dancing With the Stars (LR). BGT judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli.

Before adding: “But Simon Cowell might insist he stay.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Simon and Bruno for comment.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Any plans for Britain’s Got Talent 2025 will be announced in due course.”

While another source told MailOnline: “This year’s BGT was a huge success and Bruno played a big part in it.” He is much loved by the public, the artists, his fellow judges, ITV and Thames alike.

Simon recently put the rumors to rest by confirming that the Italian choreographer will return next year despite scheduling conflicts, but admitted there will be some sort of replacement.

Appearing on Heart Radio, the music mogul, 64, explained: ‘I wouldn’t replace it. “I love Bruno on the show.”

Simon explained that there is a problem with Bruno’s schedule next year, so the star will be replaced in some of the auditions that he will not be able to attend.

Clearing up the rumours, host Jamie Theakston asked the star: ‘I’m going to read you a headline from one of today’s newspapers, Simon… “Britain’s Got Talent set to sack judge, Bruno.”

When Simon confessed that the headline was false, Jamie insisted: ‘Okay, well what about that isn’t true?

Simon explained: ‘Seriously. I talked to… I don’t know where all this is coming from. I spoke to the producers literally two weeks ago about a scheduling issue with Bruno.

‘Because we are doing the auditions… some of the auditions this year and he will be in the United States.

—So maybe there is a replacement for him. I don’t know. But I love Bruno on the show. I think he’s brilliant.’

Judge Amanda Holden agreed, adding: “She brings incredible energy and knows a lot.”

‘And he knows a lot about what he’s talking about. And he, in fact, he is a brilliant, brilliant judge and the best person. So no, he wouldn’t replace him,” Simon added.

‘So… Bruno is coming back?’ Jamie asked as Simon confirmed once and for all: “He’s coming back.”

Then Jamie asked: ‘Have you approached Alan Carr?’ to which Simon replied: “No, Amanda loves Alan.”

It has also been reported that KSI will replace Bruno on next year’s show in a bid to attract a younger audience.

Bruno (left) pictured on Dancing With The Stars with fellow judges Derek Hough (center) and Carrie Ann Inaba (left)

—How much does she have to say? Jamie asked, to which Simon quickly replied: “No” and Amanda shouted: “I have nothing to say.”

The YouTube influencer and boxer, 30, is reportedly in talks with ITV bosses to be on standby when there is a showdown at filming.

MailOnline has contacted representatives from ITV and KSI for comment.