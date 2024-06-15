‘It’s okay, Noa, we’ll take you home’: Dramatic helmet camera footage shows the moment IDF forces located and rescued Noa Argamani after 245 days in Hamas captivity.

This is the moment IDF forces in Gaza swept in to rescue Noa Argamani from Hamas captivity in a daring raid before returning her safely to Israel.

Dramatic front-facing camera footage shows Israeli special forces storming a compound with assault rifles and finding the 26-year-old, telling her: ‘Noa, everything’s fine.’ We’ll take you home.’

Israeli troops rescued Noa and three other hostages after 245 days in the besieged Gaza Strip in the largest and most successful operation of the war last week.

Noa was seen being led by her rescuers to a car before being taken out of Gaza by military helicopter and returned safely to a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Noa Argamani made front pages around the world when she was dragged to Gaza on October 7 and filmed being kidnapped on the back of a motorcycle with her boyfriend while screaming: ‘Don’t kill me!’

Noa was seen being rescued from the complex in front-facing camera footage recorded last week.

Noa Argamani, then 25, was seen kidnapped on the back of a motorcycle during the raid.

Video posted by Israel on Twitter/X showed forces rushing in and reassuring Noa about her safety last Saturday.

It was the culmination of weeks of planning, according to Israel, and was welcomed by many at home, fed up with the lack of progress in the return of hostages kidnapped last October.

Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were also recovered in a daytime operation at two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat.

Front-facing camera footage showed Israeli troops moving through the compound, which appeared to be a house in Gaza, with natural light and an equipped kitchen.

She is seen being carried out onto the street as her rescuers urge her to “stop”, apparently checking that they are authorized to move before running her towards a car.

A grainy black-and-white video shared by Israel last week purported to show three hostages taking off in an Israeli helicopter after their rescue to return to Israel.

Noa had spent 245 days in Hamas captivity after being dragged from the Supernova Music Festival in southern Israel to Gaza on October 7.

Images of her being kidnapped on the back of a motorcycle with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, horrified viewers and saw international condemnation land on Hamas.

His partner is believed to still be in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of them believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over how to bring them home.

After his release, Noa was photographed enjoying a Coca Cola with his father and receiving phone calls from President Isaac Herzog and Netanyahu.

The headquarters of the Hostage Families Forum, a volunteer organization created to help bring the hostages home, called the recovery of the four hostages “a miraculous triumph” and called on the Israeli government to return home those who They are still being held.

They said in a statement: ‘The heroic IDF operation that freed and brought home Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov and Almog Meir Jan is a miraculous triumph.

‘Now, with joy flooding Israel, the Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back the 120 hostages still held by Hamas: those alive for rehabilitation, those murdered for burial.

‘We continue to call on the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed agreement and release the other 120 hostages held captive; every day there is a day too far.’

But serious questions have also been raised about the human cost of the rescue mission, with the Hamas-run Health Ministry claiming it left 274 dead and 698 injured.

Critics of Israel’s conduct, including many supporters of the hostages, continue to urge Israel to find a diplomatic solution with Hamas to end the war and return the hostages, but progress has been slow since negotiating a truce. temporary last November.

