It’s not like full English! Three Lions fans at Euro 2024 are unimpressed after trying German currywurst for the first time… and they all agree fish and chips are superior

It is the pork delicacy loved by German carnivores and tourists alike.

And now the culinary novices among the thousands of English fans at Euro 2024 have given their verdict on currywurst, with mixed results.

Pork sausage dressed with curry sauce is usually presented on a white cardboard platter with a two-pronged plastic fork and can be served with or without skin.

One boy, stripped to the waist to avoid sauce getting on his new England shirt, scored seven points out of ten for curry sausage after trying it for the first time in Germany this weekend.

He initially grimaced after putting the sausage in his mouth, before deciding that the aftertaste was better.

He told MailOnline: “It’s horrible at the beginning, it’s okay at the end, it’s okay… it’s not okay.”

The fish pie and chips is ten times better than that. The sausage is too chewy, not like a full English – the sausage sinks with a potato at the beginning.

“I prefer English Chinese (chicken dumplings and fries with sweet and sour sauce) than that.”

The English fan, who tried currywurst for the first time, was initially unimpressed with the German delicacy, before changing his mind.

This ‘picky eater’ described currywurst as ‘class’ and dismissed his friend’s criticism of the famous snack

He was so impressed that he ordered a second helping.

Seven out of ten: This fan, showing his passion for the Three Lions, described the currywurst as “pretty potent, to be fair.”

A traditional serving of currywurst – a German classic

And its English equivalent: fish and chips.

Much more enthusiastic was another young fan, who described himself as a “picky eater.”

He said: ‘That’s class. A little spice. It’s actually not that bad.

He proceeded to eat another slice, but said it was “no better than fish and chips.”

The young man, who said he did not know what “cooking” meant, initially scored a seven out of ten for the curry sausage, before increasing it to eight.

An England fan, wearing the home shirt and carrying a St George’s flag tied around his shoulders, was also impressed.

He said, ‘That’s good. Seven out of ten.

“That’s pretty shocking, to be fair.”

And a fourth fan, wearing a retro England shirt, described the currywurst as “good, actually”.

The follower, who accompanied the delicacy with a pint, gave it an eight out of ten.

“Not better than fish and chips, no way.”

Then he invited his friend to try it.

“Unreal,” said the friend, who said he liked the sauce and gave it a nine out of ten.

The self-confessed chicken fan from kyiv added: “There’s nothing better than fish and chips.”

While its origins are controversial, currywurst has a special place in Berlin food culture.

This England fan seemed pleasantly surprised to try currywurst for the first time and washed it down with a pint.

His friend, who was wearing a 90s-style English T-shirt, gave the currywurst top marks, but said it didn’t beat the fish and chips.

‘Our city is all about currywurst, and I think our city cannot live without currywurst. “Whoever comes to Berlin has to try currywurst to know what the city is about,” said Linda Konnopke, who helps run her family’s popular fast-food joint in the German capital’s Prenzlauer Berg district.

His great-grandparents Max and Charlotte Konnopke began selling sausages from their portable grill in 1930, and since then the family business has become an institution famous for its currywurst.

His son, Günter Konnopke, introduced the dish to East Berlin in 1960. It was an immediate success.

The recipe remains a well-kept family secret.

‘The highlight is our skinless curry sausage. That’s our biggest seller,” Linda said.

Currywurst, German sausage with curry sauce, served in a carton at Konnopke’s, a fast food restaurant in Berlin.

Currywurst is usually sold in a cardboard tray and can be accompanied by French fries. It is usually consumed with a small wooden fork.

Curry sausage is usually cut into convenient bite-sized portions. It can be dipped in ketchup and sprinkled with curry powder, but some vendors, such as Konnopke’s, use their own specific curry sauce.

Its invention is largely attributed to a woman named Herta Heuwer. Heuwer was one of thousands of ‘Trümmerfrauen’ or Berlin rubble women who helped clear the rubble left after World War II, and later ran her own fast food business in the Charlottenburg district of western Germany. the city.

Some say that one day Heuwer got bored and decided to experiment with the ingredients he had; others that he ran out of mustard and needed an alternative. Either way, he claimed to have invented currywurst on September 4, 1949.

Berlin proclaimed itself the “currywurst capital” on a plaque honoring Heuwer, where he sold his first currywurst, but there are rival claims from Hamburg and the Ruhr area in western Germany.

England won their first match 1-0 on Sunday, beating Serbia thanks to a header from Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham in the first half.

Three Lions fans now face a wait to face Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.