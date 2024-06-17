‘It’s just not good!’: European media unimpressed by England’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia, as L’Equipe give defender 3/10 and Marca say ‘Bellingham and little else’.

England’s stars came under heavy criticism from the European media after they recorded a 1-0 victory over Serbia to start their Euro 2024 campaign.

There were rumors of a new golden generation arriving at the tournament, but this generation of hopefuls failed to pass the eye test of Europe’s cynical scribes.

Jude Bellingham headed in in the 13th minute to remove Gareth Southgate from his seat, but England gave up chances to Serbia later on.

So what did Europe have to say?

Jude Bellingham was the toast of the European media, but they didn’t find much else to praise.

‘Bellingham and little else’, this is how the Spanish media MARCA assessed it after the event

“NO ROAR OF PLEASURE: Although they managed to prevail, the Three Lions produced a disappointing overall performance, marked especially by a drop in intensity in the second half,” writes L’Equipe

They felt he struggled in his battle with striker Dusan Vlahovic from the first minute and “multiplied his mistakes” throughout the match.

L’Equipe noted that his knock against Iceland and his subsequent illness were factors in him being “not in the best shape”.

They also gave Harry Kane a 5/10 for his moderate performance at the top.

Joining him in that dull rating were Phil Foden, Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier, while Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker only managed 6/10 despite England’s clean sheet.

german exit BILD he singled out Bellingham as “the only one who stands out”, despite England having a host of top stars, including Premier League and Champions League winners.

Per Mertesacker, Arsenal’s current academy boss and former defender, argued it was a “very weak performance from the English”, while Chris Kramer called it: “It’s just not good.”

BILD wrote that England will have to “up their game” if they are to lift the European Championship trophy on July 14.

In Spain, both BRAND and Sports world He felt there was “Bellingham and little else” to shout at Southgate’s men.

Per Mertesacker criticized in the German press the “very weak performance of the English”

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo wrote that England were “boring” and would have struggled against stronger opponents.

Gareth Southgate made the most of Bellingham by using him in the number 10 role.

In a wide-ranging broadside against the national team, they wrote that England fought a “boring and very close duel” and believed England would have had “a difficult time” against stronger opponents.

In their view, Kane was anonymous, and while they praised Bellingham’s involvement, they also criticized him for going “too far down the field.”

Was there anything positive?

L’Equipe liked what they saw from Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, praising “the quality of his set pieces, his precise crosses down the left side and the precision of his passing.”

The Paris newspaper liked Saka’s assist and how he “performed a series of surprising dribbles along his line” and praised his support for Kyle Walker, although they noted that his influence faded in the second half.

Alexander-Arnold and Saka earned a rating of six from L’Equipe, while Bellingham earned a rating of seven – not bad considering their penchant for being extra tough.

BRAND They were also more lenient in their assessment of England’s approach in the latter stages, thinking it meant England knew that “in a short tournament it is more important to win than to convince.”