It’s becoming his home – a football fan spends £12,000 and a year of his life converting an old work van into a luxury campervan to travel around Germany after England at Euro 2024.

Football fan Will Robey spent a year converting an old work van into a luxury campervan to follow England on the road this summer.

He has spent around £12,000 to create the mobile fan which now comes complete with a double bed, a kitchenette and a large screen projector to follow all 51 Euro matches in Germany.

Will will leave his home in Redhill, Surrey, early Saturday and travel 360 miles to the city of Gelsenkirchen, where England will play their first match against Serbia the following night.

Will and his twin brother Ed will then follow the team to Frankfurt and then Cologne for the remaining matches against Denmark and Slovenia.

The 29-year-old twins will eat, sleep and cook in a 2014 Fiat Ducato van that Will has spent £12,000 converting into a high-end caravan, affectionately nicknamed ‘Mary’.

The vehicle is also equipped with a sink with hot water and a refrigerator to keep all the beer cool.

Salesman turned social media influencer Will is keeping a video diary of his Euro 2024 adventure and regular updates will be uploaded to his Will’s Whereabouts YouTube channel.

He is currently en route to Germany in his converted luxury motorhome in time to make it to England’s first game on Sunday night.

Will told MailOnline: “This is definitely something I need to tick off my bucket list.”

“I’ve never followed England at a major tournament before, let alone camped in a van along the way, but it’s going to be an incredible experience.

‘Mary’ is a 2014 Fiat Ducato that I spent a year and $12k fixing up.

“It was a two-seater, but I managed to change it for a three-seater van to have a little more space. It’s not huge, but it has all the amenities you would need to spend up to a month traveling.

Will believes this trip with his brother is his most ambitious yet.

“Obviously, how long we’ll be in Germany depends on how well England does. I’m really looking forward to getting out now because there will be a wave of excitement that will sweep across the country.

“I’ve been working hard to get the van ready on time and it’s been exhausting and stressful, but I’ll forget all that when I’m on the way to Gelsenkirchen.”

Will has 285,000 subscribers around the world who tune in to his Will’s Whereabouts YouTube page to watch him convert old vans into motorhomes and then use the vehicles to go camping around Britain.

He initially took it up as a hobby while working in sales, but after the Covid pandemic he turned his construction projects into a career and began filming and uploading his work to social media.

He believes this trip is the most ambitious yet and said: “We have to arrive in Calais on Saturday morning and then we will have to drive another six hours to Gelsenkirchen.” I’m not totally sure what route we’ll end up taking, but it’s about 360 miles total. We’ll get there before Sunday with a little luck.

‘Once we’ve found a place to park, we’ll go find a bar or fan zone to watch the game. I would like to get a ticket but the prices they offer are astronomical.

‘There is a fridge to keep the beer cold in the van and a fan. But if the temperature drops at night I also have heating to keep me warm.

‘Plus, there is a projector to watch some of the other games in the tournament. It will be a home away from home.’

Will, a Chelsea fan, and Ed, a Fulham fan, will be accompanied at one point on the trip by Ed’s girlfriend, Florencia.

Will added, “Anyway, it’s going to be really hard sleeping next to Ed on a double mattress, but when Florence joins us, I’ll probably have to sleep on the floor next to the bed.”

“She is originally from Argentina and I believe she swore allegiance to Italy at Euro 2024. If England and Italy somehow meet again in the tournament, I hope we do better than in the final three years ago. Otherwise we’re in for an awkward night!’