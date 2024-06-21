Italian soccer legend Roberto Baggio is hospitalized after being attacked by armed robbers who broke into his villa, locked up his family and stole jewelry while they were watching the Euro 2024 match against Spain on television.

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio has been hospitalized after being attacked by armed robbers who broke into his home and locked up his family while they watched last night’s Euro 2024 match between Italy and Spain.

Baggio, 57, was at his home in Altavilla Vicentina, a small town in northern Italy about an hour’s drive from Venice, around 10 p.m. local time, when the gang of five burst in.

As Il Divin Codino, The Divine Ponytail in English, attempted to fight off the thugs, he was hit on the head with the butt of a gun, before he and his family were locked in a room.

The thieves stole watches, jewelry and money whose value is unknown at this time.

The former striker managed to get his family out of the room in which they were locked, but not before the thieves escaped. Corriere della Sera He reported that the robbery occurred over 40 minutes.

Roberto Baggio (pictured) had to go to hospital to be treated for his forehead injury, for which he received stitches

Baggio and his family (pictured) were locked in a room by thieves

The robbery occurred during last night’s Euro 2024 match between Italy and Spain (pictured)

Investigating police officers were provided with CCTV footage to assist in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Baggio had to go to a hospital in Arzignano, about eight kilometers from his home, to receive treatment for his forehead injury, for which he received stitches.

While none of his family members were injured, local media reported that the incident left them terrified.

Baggio spent his entire 22-year sporting career in Italy, playing for the country’s three most decorated clubs, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well as other smaller clubs.

He won two Serie A titles during this time.

An injury in 1985, just three years into his career, threatened to end his time as a footballer. The incident changed him profoundly and he converted from Catholicism to Buddhism.

He is often considered one of the best players in the world.

Baggio was known as The Divine Ponytail, a nickname given to him for his extravagant haircut.

His religion became such a deep part of his identity that he proudly wore the colors of his religious school, Nichiren Buddhism, on his captain’s armband.

The band also carried the Japanese motto “We win”. We must win.’

But he never abandoned his Catholic roots and married his long-time partner, Andreina Fabbi, in 1989 in a Catholic ceremony.

After retiring from football, he became a senior official of the Italian Football Federation, presiding over the organization’s technical section.

But in 2013, after three years in the role, he resigned, alleging that the sporting body did not listen to his recommendations on how to nurture young talent.

