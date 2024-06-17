‘It was a disaster!’ Olivia Cooke reveals ‘animal’ sex scene was cut from House Of The Dragon as she stuns in sexy ELLE cover shoot

Olivia Cooke revealed an ‘animal’ sex scene was cut from House Of The Dragon as she stuns with a sexy ELLE cover shoot on Monday.

The actress, 30, who plays adult queen Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, said the “messy as shit” shot was scrapped and admitted that while it wasn’t a “beautiful” scene, it was “really funny.” “. do’.

The Game Of Thrones prequel series released its first episode earlier this week, with fans praising the “intense” installment.

And now Olivia has reflected on some of the most steamy scenes featuring the post she was removed from: “It was a fucking disaster.” “It wasn’t beautiful and it was a lot of fun to do.”

“It was carnal and even animalistic. I think Ryan Condal, the showrunner, said we weren’t learning more about the characters, which I don’t agree with, but that’s okay. It’s his show. Maybe we’ll see it in the mistakes!’

She worked closely with the show’s intimacy coordinator, Vanessa Coffey, and was surprised when she received the script after preparing for many nude scenes given Game of Thrones’ reputation for nudity.

Olivia told Elle: “I thought there would be a lot more, so I’m relieved that when they used it for me, it shows that Alicent is pleased, which is amazing and doesn’t feel gratuitous.”

“It feels like we’re telling a story.”

She looked amazing in the attached pictures, braless, wearing a black PVC jacket and matching skirt.

Another saw her posing in a low-cut dress with a statement gold belt as she showed off her toned pins.

During the interview he also talked about the level of fame that comes with playing such a role.

She said: “I was aware of what happened to the people who were on Game of Thrones and how they became so recognizable everywhere.

‘I don’t know the details of how his life had changed, but they were very visible. I was really nervous about feeling watched or followed…

She looked incredible in the accompanying images, showing off her physique in a black cutout dress.

“I was worried about having a lot of eyes on me, but it’s actually been going well. It kind of picks up when the show comes on and then dies down again.

House of the Dragon viewers admitted they were left “speechless” after watching the first episode of the second season of the Game Of Thrones spin-off.

Fans rejoiced when the HBO fantasy series, based on the book series by George RR Martin, returned after its hugely popular first series ended in October 2022.

The first of eight episodes, titled A Son for a Son, picks up from the finale, in which Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon Vhaegar massacred Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), the son of Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and his dragon Arrax.

The deadly series of events increased the tension brewing between the Targaryens and the Hightowers, culminating in a civil war called The Dance of Dragons.

After watching the drama unfold, viewers praised the series premiere as a “strong start” for the series and stated that it was a “classic Thrones” episode.

Fans claimed they were “hooked” with the episode and gave credit to the “amazing” way the creators brought the “Targaryen dynasty” to life.

Sharing their views, they wrote: ‘The ending left us in tears and speechless. I still don’t even know what to say’; ‘I know it’s only the first episode, but I’m already hooked on House of the Dragon! The way they are bringing the Targaryen dynasty to life is incredible. The sets, costumes and performances are top notch. And that dragon, oh man… I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us;

‘The House of the Dragon episode is good!’; ‘THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON IS BACKKKKK’; ‘YOUR OFFICIAL HOUSE OF DRAGON SUNDAY’; ‘Peak TV is back. The House of the Dragon and The Boys; ‘The House of the Dragon is here’;

“I’ll just say that the first episode of House of the Dragon is everything I wanted Diablo to be”; ‘House of the Dragon came out on top. Very excited for the rest of T2’; ‘House of the Dragon has gone really crazy this season’; ‘House of the Dragon 2 is off to a very strong start, all the various machinations, it’s a very classic Thrones and I love it’; “House of the Dragon episode 1 was intense.”

Cast members returning for the show’s second season include Best, Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen; Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen; Olivia, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys ‘The Sea Serpent’ Velaryon; and Rhys Ifans, who plays Ser Otto Hightower.

The cast also includes Fabien Frankel playing Ser Criston Cole, Matthew Needham playing the role of Lord Varys Strong, Sonoya Mizuno playing Mysaria, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon and Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen.

Phoebe Campbell plays the role of Lady Rhaena Targaryen, Phia Saban plays Queen Helaena Targaryen, and Jefferson Hall plays the role of Jason Lannister in the show’s second season.

New characters added to the prequel story include Abubakar Salim playing the role of Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin playing Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty playing Addam of Hull. and Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome.

Rounding out the new cast are Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.