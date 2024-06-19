Israel threatens to eliminate Hezbollah in ‘total war’ as militants fire fresh barrage of rockets from Lebanon

Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired a new volley of more than a dozen rockets into northern Israel today, just hours after Israel warned it could eliminate the Iran-backed militant group should an “all-out war” break out.

Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, and Israel have been exchanging fire almost daily since the Gaza war was sparked by the Palestinian militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

But the ongoing clashes have apparently irritated Israeli officials in recent weeks, and thousands of Israelis are still living in temporary accommodation after being evacuated from their homes near the northern border months ago.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday warned Hezbollah that it would be destroyed in the event of a “total war” and said Tel-Aviv is considering escalating hostilities.

“We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon,” he said in a statement issued by his office hours after a US envoy visited Beirut in an attempt to help reduce the escalation of violence. . conflict.

“In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard.”

Mourners carry the coffin of Sally Skaiki, a day after she was killed along with Dalal Ezzedine in an Israeli attack in the southern Lebanon village of Jannata, during her funeral in Deir Kanoun, east of Tyre, on 15 June 2024.

The interception of a rocket launched from Lebanon into Israel across the border, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, closes the Israeli border with Lebanon on June 13, 2024.

Smoke rises from fires caused by Israeli shelling in forested areas of the village of Deir Mimas, southern Lebanon, on June 15, 2024.

An Israeli soldier checks a house that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, June 16, 2024.

Mourners and their relatives carry the coffins of Dalal Ezzedine and Sally Skaiki, a day after their deaths in an Israeli attack in the southern Lebanon village of Jannata, during their funeral in Deir Kanoun, east of Tyre, the June 15, 2024.

“Approximately 15 projectiles were identified from Lebanon towards the Kiryat Shmona area, several of which were intercepted by the IDF (army) air defense system,” the Israeli army said in a statement today.

“IDF artillery hit the sources of fire,” he said, adding that the incoming fire caused no casualties.

The military said its fighter jets also attacked a Hezbollah military structure in the Tire area and infrastructure in Khiam in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said Wednesday it fired “dozens of Katyusha rockets and artillery rounds” at a barracks in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, in retaliation for “Israeli enemy attacks” on Yarun and Khiam.

He also said that Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed three Hezbollah fighters, without giving further details.

The latest give-and-take comes as US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel and Lebanon this week, calling for an “urgent” de-escalation at the border.

But their efforts to mediate a ceasefire between the IDF and Hezbollah were unsuccessful, as the Israeli military said yesterday this week that it had approved speculative operational plans in case the commanders ordered a military offensive in Lebanon, which raises fears that the IDF may find itself fighting a two-front war.

Clashes between Israel and Lebanon have killed at least 473 people in Lebanon, according to various counts.

Most of the dead were combatants, but at least 80 of the victims were civilians.

Israeli authorities say at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed in the north of the country.

A view of the target area after Hezbollah carried out one of the largest missile attacks in northern Israel on June 12, 2024.

An Israeli soldier checks a house that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, June 16, 2024.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) shakes hands with Senior Advisor to the US President Amos Hochstein (L) during their meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 18, 2024.

Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese city of Khiam, seen from an area near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 19, 2024.

Relatives visit the graves of slain Hezbollah fighters during Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura, near the border with Israel, on June 17, 2024.

With the Israeli offensive in Gaza now in its ninth month, international criticism has steadily increased over US support for Israel’s air and ground attacks.

The United Nations’ top court has concluded that there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza due to the indiscriminate nature of Israel’s bombing.

Israel strongly denies these accusations and blames Hamas for the civilian deaths, stating that the militants operate among the population.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the United States was withholding weapons needed for the war in Gaza.

Biden has delayed the delivery of certain heavy bombs to Tel Aviv since May over concerns about the dire civilian death toll.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that those 2,000-pound bombs are the only weapons under review.

He told reporters that “everything else is moving as it normally would.”

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 37,100 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

The war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians facing widespread hunger.

Israel launched the war after the Hamas attack on October 7, in which militants swept into southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and kidnapping about 250.