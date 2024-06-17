Is this the worst car park in Britain? Dozens of drivers cause traffic chaos after dumping their cars on a busy city roundabout outside a mosque – but NO fines are issued.

Angry drivers have slammed “Britain’s worst car park” after cars were dangerously abandoned on a busy city roundabout outside one of the UK’s largest mosques.

Thousands of Muslims flocked to the Jamia Ghamkol Sharif Central Mosque in Small Heath, Birmingham, after celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Monday.

But shocking photographs show how dozens of worshipers caused traffic chaos by dumping their vehicles on one of the city’s busiest roundabouts.

Onlookers said there was at least one collision and several near misses when drivers attempted to reverse at the Poet’s Corner roundabout into oncoming traffic.

And despite the large number of illegally parked cars, it is believed that no parking tickets were issued throughout the morning.

Simon Gutteridge, 40, who had been trying to get to work when he became stuck on the A45 Small Heath motorway, said it was a “miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed”.

The engineer, from Newtown, Birmingham, said: ‘I just couldn’t believe my eyes.

“People parked anywhere and seemed oblivious to the danger they were causing.

“I’ve seen bad parking at football games and concerts, but never anything like this: it was crazy and caused absolute traffic jams in the area.”

Thousands of worshipers attended Small Heath Mosque, Birmingham this morning

Many residents complained that cars parked on the roundabout posed a traffic hazard.

“People were reversing away from the island and straight into traffic. They just left their cars in the roundabout as if it were a real parking space.

“To be honest, it was a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed – this is one of the busiest roundabouts in Birmingham, along a major commuter route.”

Another driver, who did not want to be named, added: “There was at least one collision when someone reversed on the roundabout and many near misses.”

“I couldn’t see any cars getting a ticket or anything like that. It was extremely dangerous.

“It might be the worst car park I’ve seen in the UK – it baffled me that so many people thought it was okay.”

“One or two cars could be understood, but there were about 20 alone on the roundabout and abandoned in the nearby streets.”

Jamia Central Mosque, Ghamkol Sharif, Birmingham City Council and West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.