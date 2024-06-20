Is this the street with the most flies in Britain? The road is littered with abandoned carpets, beds and sofas and infested with rats in an abandoned housing estate

Filled with carpets, sofas and even overturned beds, could this be the flyiest street in Britain?

Once a thriving community, Tannahill Road in Painsley, Scotland, is now overwhelmed by waste, causing anger among residents and creating a breeding ground for rats.

Although the deserted housing estate in the Ferguslie Park area is due to be demolished next month, residents in the area are fed up with the growing piles of waste.

Tommy Eggerty, 75, who lived on Tannahill Road for 19 years before moving nearby, expressed frustration at the council’s lack of action.

He said: ‘The council has nothing to do with this. It’s been going on for years; they haven’t done anything. They need to get their finger out.

Filled with carpets, sofas and even overturned beds, could this be the flyiest street in Britain?

‘If it was happening where they stayed, they wouldn’t tolerate it. It’s ridiculous because it’s going to be full of rats, that’s for sure.’

The former resident believes that several people have come from “everywhere” to throw “everything” into the street.

He suggested: ‘Just catch some of them. I think they should have a guard here, even during the day, because they tip during the day and not just at night.’

He even revealed how a local bus was unable to travel its usual route last week because “garbage was thrown in the middle of the road and there were rugs everywhere.”

The derelict estate on Tannahill Road will be demolished in July, following the approval of a £630,000 contract with demolition company Caskie, which will see 51 blocks of empty council housing destroyed over the course of a year.

However, a private owner remains and the council is in ongoing negotiations to acquire the property.

Tommy added: “It could turn out to be a nice place.” I don’t know if they’re going to take advantage of it, I don’t know what their objective is.’

The demolition will affect properties on Ferguslie Park Avenue, Drums Avenue, Tannahill Road and Tannahill Terrace.

Once a thriving community, Tannahill Road in Painsley, Scotland, is now overwhelmed by waste, causing anger among residents and creating a breeding ground for rats.

Although the deserted housing estate in the Ferguslie Park area is due to be demolished next month, residents in the area are fed up with the growing piles of waste.

Tommy Eggerty, 75, who lived on Tannahill Road for 19 years before moving nearby, expressed frustration at the council’s lack of action.

This move has been met with relief from the community, including Ferguslie Community Council Chairman Terry McTernan.

He said: “We are delighted that this has finally come to fruition.” “As I said before, if it were up to us, we would demolish it tomorrow, but we know there are processes that need to be followed.”

‘I need to congratulate the council on their increased and regular communication with us over the last few months, particularly around tipping.

«However, it must be said that the fly problem is getting worse again. Recently buses couldn’t even pass because of fly blowing.

“I understand that efforts are being made to try to reroute the bus for obvious reasons anyway, but until that is done the bus still needs to get through.”

The derelict housing estate is also said to have been a magnet for anti-social behaviour, with local authorities recently confirming that 16 fires had broken out in recent months.

Councilor Graeme Clark, Labor representative for Paisley Northeast and Ralston, acknowledged the seriousness of the situation at a recent board meeting, citing multiple serious fires and significant fly tipping in the area.

Councilor John Shaw, SNP representative for Renfrew North and Braehead, echoed these sentiments and expressed his delight at the upcoming demolition.

Resident Tommy said: “If it was happening where they stayed they wouldn’t tolerate it.” It’s ridiculous because it’s going to be full of rats, that’s for sure.’

Resident Tommy revealed how a local bus was unable to travel its usual route last week because rubbish was “thrown in the middle of the road and there were rugs everywhere”.

The derelict estate on Tannahill Road will be demolished in July, following the approval of a £630,000 contract with demolition company Caskie.

Renfrewshire Council has assured residents that steps are being taken to address the issue of tipping.

A spokesperson stated: “Officers have been in regular contact with local representatives and residents to listen to their concerns and keep them informed about the actions we are taking to address these issues.”

“Council officers have implemented a number of measures, including regular visits to investigate and clean up fly-tipping and debris.”

“The access road to the site will soon be closed to help stop illegal dumping and appropriate surveillance measures will be implemented shortly to help identify and fine those responsible.”

It comes as fed-up residents of the seaside town considered Britain’s worst say they have lost the battle against misbehaving drinkers, vomiting in the streets and fighting, as well as rising homelessness.

Skegness resident Rachel Barker has lived in a Lincolnshire seaside resort all her life, but says most of her older friends have moved away because of the town’s drunken reputation.