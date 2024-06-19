Is there nothing sacred for eco clowns? After Just Stop Oil vandalizes world heritage site Stonehenge, Rishi Sunak challenges major Labor donor who backed extremist group

Ecofanatics caused outrage yesterday by defacing Stonehenge on the eve of the summer solstice.

Just Stop Oil activists used fire extinguishers to spray orange powder paint on at least three of the ancient stones before calmly sitting cross-legged in front of the world-famous site.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer showed a rare united front in their condemnation of the stunt, which raised new questions about the historically intimate relationship between the Labor Party and Just Stop Oil.

The Prime Minister described it as a “disgraceful act of vandalism” while the Labor leader branded the group “pathetic”.

However, Labor was accused of “false outrage” after JSO boasted that it had planned its action “days after Labor recommitted to stopping all future oil and gas licences”, a policy which activists say was influenced by their extremist roadblock tactics.

Sunak targeted senior Labor supporter Dale Vince, who, until last year, funded the environmental protest movement.

He said: ‘This is a disgraceful act of vandalism. Just Stop Oil should be ashamed of its activists and they and anyone associated with them, including a certain Labor Party donor, should issue condemnation of this disgraceful act immediately.’

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho added: ‘Labour’s false outrage over the Stonehenge vandalism would carry much more weight if Just Stop Oil had not also thanked Labor for implementing ‘their demands’ in its press release today .

“We must not allow British energy policy to be dictated by fanatics.”

The Labor Party has accepted more than £5m from Mr Vince, including £1m after the election was called.

The green energy tycoon supported JSO since its founding and donated at least £340,000 before cutting off cash last October.

Sir Keir has previously been criticized for refusing to return money donated by Vince and has vehemently denied claims that the Ecotricity boss exerts any influence over Labor policy.

Mr Vince said: ‘Given that Rishi Sunak has personally asked me to comment, I will do so. “I do not support what JSO did today.”

But the close relationship with Vince, whom Sir Keir met just days before revealing a plan to block all new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea last year – along with the party’s previous opposition to tougher laws around disruptive protests – has left doubts. on whether the Labor Party can be trusted to crack down on such behaviour.

Leading Labor supporter Dale Vince (pictured), who, until last year, funded the environmental protest movement.

Labor has accepted more than £5 million from Mr Vince (pictured at a Just Stop Oil protest in 2023), including £1 million after the election was called.

Members of the public were seen trying to stop protesters by dragging them.

Protesters Rajan Naidu (left) and Oxford student Niamh Lynch (right) sit calmly cross-legged in front of the world-famous site.

Sir Keir tweeted yesterday: ‘The damage caused to Stonehenge is shocking. Just Stop Oil are pathetic. Those responsible must face the full weight of the law.’

Footage of the shocking incident at midday yesterday shows horrified onlookers shouting “no” as they tried to drive vandals away from the 5,000-year-old site.

Police arrested two protesters – named by the group as Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham, and Oxford student Niamh Lynch, 21 – on “suspicion of damaging the ancient monument”.

Lynch said in a statement: ‘Stonehenge on the solstice is about celebrating the natural world, but look at the state it’s in! Remaining inert for generations works well for the stones, not for climate politics.’

Naidu, who considers himself a Quaker, added: “Either we end the age of fossil fuels, or the age of fossil fuels will end us.”

Around 8,000 people gathered at Stonehenge to mark the longest day of the year in 2023, and similar numbers are expected today.

English Heritage said it expected solstice attendance to take place from 7pm until 8am tomorrow.

Conservative minister Simon Hoare last night joined the chorus of criticism. ‘The full weight of the law is necessary. He would imprison them on an old oil rig.

Fellow Conservative Alex Stafford said: “It’s absolutely disgusting – these senseless vandals have no appreciation for our history and heritage.” The only thing they can do is destroy instead of create.”

Nick Kendrick, 55, who has been a Stonehenge tour guide for more than 30 years, said: “There are 79 different species of lichen growing on those rocks.

“These lichens are alive and help protect the stone and (they) will definitely have been harmed by this idiotic trick.”

Just Stop Oil said: ‘Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the deaths of millions. We have to unite to defend humanity or we risk everything.’