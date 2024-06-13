Is Jeremy Corbyn about to lose his seat? The expelled former Labor leader, 75, fears the race in the Islington North seat he has held since 1983 is “close to the chest”, as his successor Keir Starmer continues to mock him with the “protest party” jibe. .

Jeremy Corbyn faces a tough fight to retain his seat in the House of Commons in the face of a powerful Labor Party effort to unseat its former leader.

Allies of the far-left icon, 75, fear the race for Islington North, the seat he has held since 1983, is “close to the neck”.

Corbyn is running as an independent in the north London constituency after he was barred from representing the Labor Party for failing to apologize for comments about antisemitism.

If he were to lose to Labor rival Praful Nargund, it would deal a blow to the party’s remaining left faction and further strengthen the position of successor Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir today continued his efforts to bring the Corbyn years together, after being interrupted by a climate protester at the launch of Labour’s election manifesto.

Sir Keir, no stranger to being heckled by protesters, told Green New Deal campaigner Rising that the Labor Party “gave up being a party of protest five years ago, we want to be a party in power”.

It was a sarcasm directed at Corbyn’s reign, which ended after the party’s 2019 election disaster.

The i newspaper reported which Corbyn campaign sources believe is a two-horse race between Corbyn and Cllr Nargund.

One of them told the newspaper: ‘According to our data and projections, if enough supporters of Jeremy and his politics join the campaign and knock on doors, we will win.

“But there is a real risk that the Labor candidate will achieve victory if his supporters stay at home, assuming Jeremy can win without them.

“While we have had good numbers so far, we need more voluntary power to compete with the Labor Party’s resources.”

Corbyn remained a member of the Labor Party, despite being expelled from the parliamentary party in late 2020 for comments he made about an investigation into antisemitism under his leadership.

This meant that he could technically still be elected as the party’s candidate. But Sir Keir Starmer blocked his attempts to be elected until he apologized for what he said.

Instead, Corbyn announced last month that he would stand as an independent, a move that automatically expelled him from the Labor Party.

He had a majority of 26,188 in the 2019 election when he ran as a Labor candidate and becomes the first former leader to run against the party since Ramsay MacDonald in 1931.

He has unveiled a left-wing manifesto that includes a ban on all nuclear weapons, the introduction of a universal basic income and wealth tax, and reparations to former British imperial territories.

Corbyn today responded to Sir Keir’s claim that he did not believe Labor would win the 2019 general election.

In an interview with Beth Rigby on Sky on Wednesday, Sir Keir was questioned about his support for his predecessor in 2019 and his subsequent attempts to distance the party from Corbyn.

Sir Keir said he was “certain” Labor would lose the election but “made no apologies” for backing Corbyn at the time.

It comes after Sir Keir said the Conservatives have produced a “Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto” that will “load everything on the wheelbarrow” without explaining how to pay for it.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Corbyn accused Sir Keir of “double standards”.

He said, ‘Well, he never told me that, at any time. That’s why I think rewriting history is of no use.

Corbyn added: “It shows a double standard, shall we say, for him to now say that he always thought that, but he never said it at the time, or anything about it.”

‘He was part of the campaign. He and I talk together at events and I actually find it quite sad.

‘Get over it and move on. He was in the shadow cabinet, he was at the Clause 5 meeting. Both meetings unanimously agreed on the 2019 manifesto, and he was there.”