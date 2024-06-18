Is it the end of the road for travel? Pass sales fall to lowest level on record as more people work from home

The proportion of train journeys made with season tickets in Britain has fallen to a record low as working from home becomes permanent for many workers.

Annual tickets accounted for just 13 per cent of the 1.6 billion journeys made on UK railways in the year to the end of March, according to the Office of Rail and Road.

This figure is down from 15 percent in the previous 12 months and is the lowest percentage in the regulator’s records dating back to 1987.

About a third (34 percent) of train journeys before coronavirus restrictions began in March 2020 were made with season tickets.

The reduction since then has been driven by the rise of working from home, as many commuters now only go to the office a few days a week, if that.

The ORR said 60.3 million trips were made by season ticket passengers in the last quarter of January to March 2024. This represented a 3 percent increase from the 58.7 million trips made in the same quarter last year.

But season tickets accounted for 15 percent of total ticket sales last quarter, down from 16 percent a year earlier and down 24 percentage points from 39 percent four years ago.

However, subscriptions generated more revenue in the latest quarter, at £236 million, an increase of 10 per cent compared to £214 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Passengers who only travel by train to their workplace for part of the week often purchase daily tickets, as they are more cost-effective than weekly, monthly or annual season tickets.

In June 2021, flexible passes were launched for travelers who travel to work two or three days a week.

But their uptake has been minimal and they have been criticized for often offering little or no savings compared to daily tickets.

Historically, the railway industry relied on many commuters, especially in the south-east of England, purchasing expensive annual passes for a large proportion of their total income.

In the year to the end of March, passenger revenue was £10.3bn.

That’s just 82 per cent of the £12.7 billion generated in 2019/20, despite the total number of journeys made recovering to 93 per cent.

An industry source said The times: ‘Railway revenues are recovering and passenger numbers are increasing, but that big chunk of season ticket money is gone and doesn’t look like it will ever come back.

“There is still a problem with ridership on Mondays and overall commuter traffic has never recovered properly. Now you even see engineering work in a week – that wouldn’t have happened in a million years before the pandemic. ‘

Some 1.61 billion trips were made in the year to March, 16 percent more than the previous year.

The figure in 2019/20, which ended with the first lockdown, the total was 1.74 billion.

Mark Plowright, director of Virgin Trains Ticketing, which campaigns for train ticket reforms, told MailOnline today: “The continued decline in season tickets is a clear sign that passenger habits are changing and that tariff reform is desperately needed.

‘It is crucial that the rail industry looks at other ways to help passengers save money and facilitate access to the best prices.

“Travel by train should be an attractive option for passengers booking occasional and last-minute trips, as well as those who can plan ahead.”

And Michael Solomon Williams, of the Campaign for Better Transport, told MailOnline: ‘The pandemic-induced decline in season tickets has only been hampered by skyrocketing costs.

‘With prices tied to annual fare increases, annual passes no longer make financial sense for many travelers.

“Train tickets should adapt to post-pandemic work patterns – something similar to the €49 (£41.40) a month regional transport ticket in Germany has the potential to revive travel and attract railways back to those who could have traded season tickets for driving.” .’

This comes after research by the organization found that five of the 40 popular season tickets to London now cost over £5,000, with a season ticket from Southampton to London now costing £7,150.