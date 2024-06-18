Is Hey Jude about to become the song of the summer? Downloads of Beatles classic rise 19% after golden boy Jude Bellingham’s heroics at Euro 2024

Downloads of ‘Hey Jude’ have increased by 19% following golden boy Jude Bellingham’s heroics in the Euro 2024 opener.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labor leader Keir Starmer urged the nation to sing along to the 1968 Beatles classic following England’s 1-0 win against Serbia on Sunday.

The England number 10 gave the team a winning start to the tournament after heading in Bukayo Saka’s cross in the 13th minute of the match.

The midfielder is considered one of the best players in the world at just 20 years old and has just finished a stellar season with Real Madrid, recently lifting the Champions League cup.

Thousands of England fans could be heard singing the tune in his honor on Sunday night as they celebrated the victory.

And music site Spotify has said that downloads of The Beatles song have shot up 19% overnight, according to The Sun.

Jude Bellingham (pictured) during the England vs Serbia match on Sunday night

England fans celebrate victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match

Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles will play at the Manchester Co-Op Live stadium on December 14 and 15.

The Prime Minister has urged England fans to sing Hey Jude instead of the ‘German 10 bombers’ chant which has upset some of the German hosts.

‘Ten German Bombers’, sung to the tune of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It’, refers to German casualties in World War II.

German police warned their followers “don’t be stupid!” while the FA have written a hardline letter saying fans risk having their tickets taken away if they do not behave appropriately.

The song has been regularly played at England’s matches, including their recent 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It is feared that this will be repeated frequently in the euros and, despite warnings from the German authorities, they cannot prevent it.

Police chief Peter Both said in an interview with the Telegraph: “In Germany this is not punishable.” I hope all the other peaceful, law-abiding fans tell them: ‘Enough.’

Bellingham (pictured) is considered one of the best players in the world at just 20 years old and has just finished a stellar season with Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham hugs England head coach Gareth Southgate in action during the 2024 European Football Championship.

‘I know, and all people in Germany know, that there is a long-standing sporting rivalry between England and Germany. But it’s important for me to say that it’s just sports. Our countries have been and continue to be allies for more than seven decades.”

Speaking from a gas platform in the North Sea, Rishi Sunak said: “It’s fantastic to see England get our Euro campaign off to a winning start – the whole country is behind them to go all the way.”

“And when it comes to the chants specifically, I agree with what Gareth Southgate has said about those chants in the past, and what we want is to represent the best of our country in these tournaments.

“And that means more goals for Jude Bellingham and more Hey Jude chants.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer agreed with the Prime Minister, telling The Sun: “What better way to celebrate our new Bellingham wunderkind than by belting out the classic Hey Jude?”

He added: “Our songs should be about supporting the players on the field more than anything else.”