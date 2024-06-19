Is Beatrice borrowing money from Aunt Sophie? The princess wears a £945 floral dress recently worn by the Duchess – and it’s the first time they’ve dressed alike!

Princess Beatrice was seen wearing a familiar dress while attending the second day of Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The floral linen and silk midi dress, created by design brand Zimmermann, was originally £1,350, but is currently on sale on MyTheresa for £945.

It has long sleeves, an A-line skirt, a hidden zipper in the back and a belt that gives the garment a tight-fitting look at the waist.

And Beatrice, 35, is not the first member of The Firm to wear the garment – the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, wore it during the recent Order of the Garter service in Windsor.

The only difference in how the women wore the dress was that Sophie removed the gem details from the belt.

Sophie, the Duchess of Cornwall, looked elegant while attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17 in this Zimmermann midi dress.

A few days later, Princess Beatrice (pictured) wore the same dress while attending the second day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire.

Mum-of-two Sophie paired the dress with matching pointed-toe pumps in an extremely pale blush color and a bag in a matching hue.

She wore her blonde locks up in an updo, completing the look with a pink and cream hat.

Meanwhile, Beatrice, mother to two-year-old Sienna and stepmother to eight-year-old Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, decided to keep the belt detail.

She opted for similar shoes, wearing heels in a cream blush shade and carrying a pink clutch.

Opting to wear her tresses in loose waves, which cascaded down her back, Beatrice wore a large pink tiara-style headpiece decorated with fabric flowers.

It is not known if the two women, who are supposedly similar in height (Sophie is believed to be about an inch taller than the royal girl), shared the dress, or if they both bought it.

Her matching outfits this week aren’t the only time Beatrice has worn a dress that Sophie has previously worn.

The young royal donned an Emilia Wickstead dress while attending Trooping the Color in 2019.

It was Beatrice’s second time wearing a dress that Sophie wore for the first time (pictured with Emilia Wickstead at Royal Ascot in 2018).

A year later, Princess Beatrice wore Emilia Wickstead’s pale pink dress when she attended Trooping the Color in 2019.

She looked effortlessly chic in the pale pink midi dress with black lace trim running down the arms.

A year earlier, Sophie looked equally stylish in the outfit she wore to Royal Ascot.

The now Duchess of Edinburgh paired the dress with high heels, a matching clutch and a pink and purple headdress.

Sophie and Beatrice were just two of the royals attending Royal Ascot today.

Other members of The Firm who appeared at the event included Zara Tindall, Prince William and Queen Camilla.