Instant karma for ‘British’ parkour runner when he damages a UNESCO World Heritage building during a roof jump when the masonry gives way beneath him, sending him crashing to the ground.

This is the moment a parkour runner faced instant karma after damaging a UNESCO World Heritage building in Italy during a jump from a roof.

The unidentified free runner destroyed part of a wall in the ancient city of Matera with his jump before crashing to the ground, clutching his ankle in agony.

In a video of the stunt gone wrong, which appeared on social media on June 12, everyone appears to speak with an English accent, and the injured man yells, “Oh, no, f**k no.”

Onlookers react with cries of ‘oh fuck’, *oh shit’ and ‘are you okay?’

The footage shows a man in a green long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants jumping from one roof to another and then hopping with one foot over a narrow strip of stone protruding from a wall.

A parkour runner was filmed jumping from roof to roof at a UNESCO World Heritage site in Matera, Italy.

The free runner then hopped with one foot to a narrow outcropping on the side of a wall to propel himself to the next building, but the masonry collapsed beneath him.

The man fell to the ground and grabbed his right ankle in pain.

It is understood that he intended to jump from the ledge to another roof, but when he landed on it, he collapsed beneath him and fell to the hard ground.

The winger can then be seen sitting against a wall in agony and clutching his right ankle.

The historic cliffside town in the Basilicata region has been a UNESCO protected site since 1993 and has been occupied by humans since the Paleolithic period, the Early Stone Age.

It was evacuated in stages between 1950 and 1970 for security reasons.

The shocking images were shared online by choreographer Luca Tommassini, who angrily said: “It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site.” How dare you?’

Mr Tommassini added: “Do you know where you are and what you are touching?”

“Matera should not be used as a parkour park, that stone could have been there when America was discovered or even before.”

It is unclear whether police are investigating the free riders seen in the footage.

The incident is the latest example of how foreign visitors anger locals.

Earlier this month, a Dutch tourist was arrested for defacing Domus excavations that survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius near Naples.

The unnamed 27-year-old man was detained after staff discovered graffiti on a frescoed wall at an ancient Roman villa in Herculaneum.

Italian police said in a statement that the graffiti, which had been done with a black permanent marker, matched the man’s signature.

In 2023, two tourists carved their names into the wall of the 2,000-year-old Colosseum.

Also that year, tourists were caught covering an Italian historical monument with football graffiti.

Two Germans were detained by police after they allegedly used black spray paint to write ‘DKS 1860’ on the 460-year-old columns of Florence’s iconic Vasari Corridor.

The corridor connects the city’s prized Uffizi Gallery and Pitti Palace and was originally built for the powerful Medici family.

In recent years, tourists have also caused outrage by soaking in ancient fountains to cool off in the summer.

A sign made with a black marker on the wall of a domus in the Herculaneum Archaeological Park, in Ercolano, Naples, Italy