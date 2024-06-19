Instagram fans rebel against man who eats raw animal testicles ‘every day until I get sick’ to ‘boost testosterone’

He already triggered a health warning after posting videos of himself eating raw chicken breasts with raw and beaten eggs.

But now famous Instagram user the rawmeat project is back, and this time with a daily diet of raw testicles taken from a bull.

The anonymous man, who has 150,000 followers on Instagram and is originally from Florida, says the “experiments” are “for science” and “to increase testosterone.”

In one clip, which has more than 38,000 likes, he is shown eating an entire testicle before drinking it with a cup of blood. In another, she adds lettuce and tomato to a hamburger bun next to the testicle, forming a “ball burger.”

According to the content creator, his unlikely choice of meat tastes like “a scallop that’s been in ground beef for six days.”

The individual, known as John and who appears to be from the United States, says he is consuming the testicles “for science” and to find out if they increase his testosterone.

He is now seven days into his ‘experiment’, which follows him eating one raw chicken breast a day for 67 days, which he did until March of this year.

He is now seven days into the “project” and is expected to continue until he feels unwell.

The man first attracted attention for his raw chicken project earlier this year, which lasted 100 days.

In it, the man put raw chicken breasts in smoothies, on pizza, and washed a chicken breast with a cup of raw eggs and orange juice.

Two years ago he did another experiment, in which he ate raw meat at Whole Foods every day for 200 days and finally ended the test because he “got bored.”

Instagram users reacted with horror to his posts, declaring his experiment “disgusting” and “beyond disgusting.”

Experts warn people not to eat all forms of raw meat due to the risk of contamination with bacteria such as salmonella, which can cause stomach pains or, in severe cases, sepsis if the bacteria spread to other areas of the body.

According to statistics, 420 Americans die each year from the bacteria, while 1.35 million are infected and 26,500 are hospitalized.

The CDC says whole cuts of meat should be cooked to at least 145°F (62°C) before eating to kill any dangerous bacteria hiding inside.

The man has reached day seven of his new diet and says his energy levels have been “solid” and he has been able to play basketball daily.

The testicles weigh about 1 pound each, he said, and cost $20, and the man buys them locally. He described the testicles as tasting like “a scallop that’s been in ground beef for six days.”

He began documenting his raw meat consumption last year after suffering an acne breakout, which he said was alleviated by switching to raw foods.

After sharing videos of himself eating raw chicken breast every day for 100 days, the experiment ended in March of this year.

Revealing his experiment online, the individual wrote: “We are always told that the viscera, especially the testicles, will take you to the next level.”

‘How come eating a cow’s balls doesn’t make you have huge balls?’

‘This is the science we are here to prove. I will eat balls and update daily on many aspects of how I feel physically and mentally. I’ll update if my energy is crazy or if my urine increases etc.

Some users suspect that the experiment is a parody, although this has not been proven.

People have eaten cooked anima; testicles for centuries, the organs being prized as a great source of protein and nutrients, and giving rise to dishes such as Rocky Mountain oysters in the United States and testicle goulash in Serbia.

More recently, some online influencers, such as ‘The Liver King’, famous for his raw meat diet, have posted videos of themselves eating raw testicles online, claiming that it has health benefits and can increase blood levels. testosterone.

But there is no scientific evidence to show that this is true.