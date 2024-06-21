Inside the crazy world of Memphis Depay: Man United flop has fake gold teeth, wears cowboy hats and a headband that infuriated the Dutch

If there was an elevator speech that best described Memphis Depay, it would be that of an individual who has shown a penchant for standing out.

Even from his early days at school, he was seen as a nuisance and one of his teachers once recalled how a boisterous Depay would often do cartwheels and breakdance in class.

His hunger for the spotlight only intensified into adulthood and there are countless examples of how the Dutchman left jaws dropping with his eye-catching fashion choices, or left campaign groups fuming with his behavior on and off the pitch.

It was in 2015 when Depay headed out to Manchester for a night out after scoring his first Premier League goal in a 3-0 win over Sunderland.

The victory had put Louis van Gaal’s team at the top of the table and Depay wanted to celebrate. So, he went to the Suburbia nightclub with some fake gold teeth in his mouth.

There was the £250,000 Rolls-Royce he splashed out on when his form went awry at United and he was relegated to the reserves. Wayne Rooney recalled how Depay arrived at a reserve game wearing a cowboy hat.

Even going back to his childhood days, Memphis Depay (pictured) has always stood out both on and off the pitch.

The former Man United star (pictured) once donned a pair of sparkly, bejeweled teeth on a night out after Louis van Gaal’s side claimed a 3-0 win over Sunderland in 2015.

The free agent forward helped the Netherlands to a 2-1 victory against Poland on Sunday.

Depay’s extensive archive also includes a £5,500 Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring pants with removable 3D pockets; decorate a pair of wellies worth £1,200 with markers for Neymar’s birthday; self-isolating during the Covid period with a liger, a cross between a lion and a tiger, for a rap video that angered animal rights groups; supporting Benjamin Mendy, after the Frenchman was acquitted of all charges of sexual assault, and Quincy Promes, convicted of cocaine smuggling.

Now it’s a white diadem that has stopped Holland in its tracks. If Gareth Southgate believes England are unfairly under a microscope, he would be wise to look at the Dutch who are filling airtime and columns with the pros and cons of Depay’s cap.

The headband in question, worn in the Netherlands’ opening group stage victory over Poland, was embroidered with the words “who cares” on the back, a not-so-subtle attack on the team’s critics.

‘That headband has to go. “It’s a big middle finger to everyone,” noted Dutch columnist Sander Schimmelpenninck said this week.

‘He wants to stand out again. If you wear a headband like this as decoration, you show that you consider the team less important than your own bulls***.’

The criticism did not end there.

The Dutch footballer was also engaged to American model Lori Harvey (left)

The former Manchester United striker also dated Canarian model Coral Gutiérrez (pictured)

Depay has been the center of attention at Euro 2024 for wearing a headband that says ‘who cares’

“Just expel that guy from the Dutch national team,” he continued. —Just put Wout Weghorst there. We will score fewer goals, but I don’t want players like that in the Dutch team. I’m sorry.’

Depay is him without reservations in every sense. He will wear what he wants, say what he wants, post what he wants, all without fear of recrimination.

But Depay is no longer a child. He is 30 years old and on the hunt for his sixth club as a professional after being dropped by Atlético Madrid this summer and coach Ronald Koeman needs someone to solve the problems at this European Championship, not a headache creator.

With the only centre-back pairing Stefan de Vrij and Virgil van Dijk older than Depay in the starting line-up for the 2-1 win over Poland, Depay should not be the distraction he risks becoming once again.

Depay has long had a grudge, an advantage to him that few of the sport’s most successful coaches have been able to capitalize on in the right way.

A damaging childhood (he was beaten by other children, started drinking at age 12, and counted cocaine dealers among his company) left its mark. He would then dream of a better life, a luxurious life that he could offer to all those who would harm him.

Depay joined Man United in 2015 and won the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup before leaving in 2017.

After 18 months at Barcelona he also won a LaLiga title and played 42 games.

He has dated models like Coral Gutiérrez, was engaged to Lori Harvey, played for two of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United and Barcelona, ​​and has turned his passion for rap into a YouTube channel that amasses more of 49 million visits. .

What he hasn’t done much in his career is win trophies and medals. Since he left PSV Eindhoven, there has been an FA Cup in 2015-16 – he did not even make the squad for the final and never came off the bench in the quarter-finals or semi-finals – and a LaLiga title in 2022 – 2. 3. where he started only five times in 10 appearances. Teams have often won despite him.

Now, facing a big clash with France in Leipzig on Friday, the Netherlands desperately need him to do more than just taunt a tiara.

“Memphis Depay must get up now,” said Dutch icon Wesley Sneijder. “His first game was difficult, but in these types of games, like against France, as an experienced player you have to make sure your class comes out. That’s very difficult, but Memphis can do it.”

But Depay is unapologetically himself in every way. He will dress up and say whatever he wants.

The Dutchman must now show his face on Friday and deliver when the Netherlands face France.

As Rooney learned the hard way, the 30-year-old is not one to take the word of more experienced professionals, so whether he follows Sneijder’s advice remains to be seen.

But if anything can penetrate deep into Depay’s psyche, it should be his own Instagram feed.

In May, before this tournament, he shared a cartoon of a devil talking to an illuminated figure that reads: “Your light can irritate many unhealed people.” Shine anyway!’

There is no better shining moment than beating France on Friday night.