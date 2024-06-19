Inside Taylor Swift’s luxurious stay in the Cotswolds: Star could rub shoulders with the Beckhams and Jeremy Clarkson during her stay at a £3,000-a-night retreat near private airport and Soho Farmhouse

Taylor Swift has been wowing Swifties on the UK leg of her Eras Tour since arriving earlier this month.

But away from the limelight and sold-out stadium shows, the billionaire American pop star has opted to be surrounded by the quiet British countryside ahead of her three-night run at Wembley.

The 34-year-old is renting a £3.3million retreat near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds for £3,000 a night to “unwind” and the countryside is said to be her “happy place”.

The charming, palatial Oxfordshire property is located close to a private airport, ideal for its £38 million Dassault Falcon 900 private jet.

“Taylor has booked the cabin while she’s in the UK,” a source said. Sun.

CARDIFF – Taylor Swift has rented a £3.3million Bothole in the Cotswolds as she wows Swifties on the UK leg of her Eras tour.

CLARKSON FARM: Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm sits on the doorstep of a £3,000-a-night private estate.

CLARKSON’S FARM – Swift would have to brave the usual queues at the Diddly Squat Farm store

CLARKSON’S FARM – Swift can stock her pantry with cow juice (pictured), bee juice bites or she could even opt to buy the former Top Gear presenter’s ‘b*****ks candle’.

Clarkson photographed with Kaleb Cooper while filming the popular Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm

‘He wants somewhere to relax away from the tour and the countryside is his happy place.

“Taylor loves dressing up in sequins on stage, but outdoors she feels more comfortable in muddy boots.”

Her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, will “join her for a getaway” and the world’s most famous couple won’t be short of things to do.

Nearby is the exclusive private members’ club Soho Farmhouse, known as a meeting point for many celebrities and royals, and Princess Eugenie is said to be a regular.

The luxurious club is also loved by Meghan Markle, who was whisked away to a £695-a-night country retreat for her low-key hen do before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

It has been labeled “Butlins for the rich” and features famous guests such as Eddie Redmayne, Mark Ronson, Poppy Delevingne and George and Amal Clooney.

Not far away, David Cameron lives in a quiet rural area, as do fashion icon Kate Moss, music mogul Simon Cowell and his Britain Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden.

While on her doorstep lies Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm, where Swift can stock her pantry with cow juice, bee juice bites or she might even opt to purchase the former presenter’s ‘b*****ks candle’ from Top Gear.

While Chipping Norton or nearby Stow-on-the-Wold are ideal for her to indulge her antiques obsession with plenty of shops to explore.

The Bad Blood hitmaker kicked off her UK leg in Edinburgh on June 7, followed by Liverpool and last night’s show in Cardiff.

He now has a few nights off before his three-night run at Wembley on June 21-23.

Her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, will “join her for a getaway” and the world’s most famous couple won’t be short of things to do.

CARDIFF – Swift performed on stage at Principality Stadium last night during her Eras Tour.

LIVERPOOL — He kicked off the UK leg of his tour in Edinburgh before heading to Liverpool on June 13 (pictured).

PRIVATE AIRPORT: The charming palatial Oxfordshire property is located close to a private airport, ideal for its £38 million Dassault Falcon 900 private jet.

SOHO FARMHOUSE – Nearby is the exclusive private members club Soho Farmhouse, known as a meeting point for many celebrities and royals, with Princess Eugenie said to be a regular customer.

SOHO FARMHOUSE – The luxurious club is also loved by Meghan Markle, who was whisked away to a £695-a-night country retreat for her low-key hen do before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

SOHO FARMHOUSE – It has been labeled ‘Butlins for the rich’ and features famous guests such as Eddie Redmayne, Mark Ronson, Poppy Delevingne and George and Amal Clooney.

Swift then heads to Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, June 25 for another three-night tour before flying to Amsterdam.

The singer is often seen in London and the Lake District, places that have featured in her lyrics, and fans are speculating where she might return.

Fans have been speculating whether the singer will return on her trip to the Lake District, which is known for its love.

She first witnessed the natural beauty of the Windermere peaks in 2012, when she visited her then-boyfriend Harry Styles as he celebrated his 23rd birthday.

The singer praised the nature-filled region in the lyrics of her song ‘The Lakes’, which appeared on her 2020 album Folklore.

She wrote: ‘Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die. I don’t belong, and my beloved, neither do you. Those Windermere peaks seem like a perfect place to cry. I’m leaving, but not without my muse.

In an excerpt from her documentary Long Pond Studio Sessions, Swift spoke about the meaning of her song ‘The Lakes’.

Speaking to American musician Jack Antonoff on the TikTok page’s clip, Escape to the Lakes, the singer explained the motivation behind the song, which was a bonus track on her 2020 album, Folklore.

CHIPPING NORTON – While Chipping Norton or nearby Stow-on-the-Wold are ideal for her to indulge her antiques obsession with plenty of shops to explore.

CHIPPING NORTON — Daylesford Organic near where Taylor Swift is rumored to be renting a house near Chipping Norton

CHIPPING NORTON – It’s the perfect place for the billionaire pop star to stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Jack, her friend and musical collaborator, asked Swift “what is the Lake District?” to which she replied: ‘It’s in England and in the 19th century there were many poets. William Wordsworth and John Keats spent a lot of time there and there was a district of poets. These artists who moved there.

‘So The Lakes really talks a lot about relating to people who hundreds of years ago had the same exit plan and did it. I may not be able to go to the Lagos right now, but I’m going there in my head and the escape plan is working.

“The Lakes is the overall theme of the whole album, trying to escape or have something you want to protect your own sanity and say look, they did this hundreds of years ago. I’m not the first person who’s felt that way.” They did this.’

Swift’s unprecedentedly successful tour is said to boost the economy by almost £1 billion with its 15 shows; However, fans are struggling with Airbnb’s rising prices during the dates.