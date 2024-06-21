Inside Prince William’s friendly reunion with the former One Direction star as the pair chat at England’s Euro 2024 match

The Prince of Wales appears to have struck up an unlikely friendship with former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson when the pair met at England’s Euro 2024 match on Thursday.

Prince William, president of the FA, watched the 1-1 clash between Denmark and England in Germany on Thursday night.

And after the game, the royal was seen catching up with the singer, as the duo looked deep into a chat.

In a clip, which was shared on ‘

However, the couple actually goes back a long way, first meeting in 2014 and then at the 2017 Royal Variety. The singer even tweeted at the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2018 after Prince Louis was born to tell them that I would take his namesake “under my wing.”

The Prince of Wales appears to have struck up an unlikely friendship with former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson when the pair met at England’s Euro 2024 match.

The unlikely friendship began when One Direction were invited to a meet-and-greet before the Royal Variety show in 2014.

The royal couple were welcomed by Ellie Goulding and former One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

The Prince and Princess of Wales chatted to the band about their touring plans and William promised he had been “keeping a close eye” on the young pop stars.

“I think it’s the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life,” said band member Liam Payne.

Louis Tomlinson said he feared he had made a serious misstep. “I didn’t say ma’am,” he said, as the royal couple entered the theater. ‘I said hello. How are you? I’m Luis.’ Payne joked: “So it’s off to a bad start.”

Later that night, the band took the stage, along with Bette Midler, Ed Sheeran and the couple’s wedding singer, Ellie Goulding. Also performing was Simply Red, whose frontman Mick Hucknall was a favorite artist of William’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

In 2017, Louis and William met again at another Royal Variety Performance show at the London Palladium.

This time Louis met the royal couple without his former bandmates. William and Kate enjoyed performances by Paloma Faith, The Killers, Louis, Seal and The Script.

The unlikely friendship began when One Direction were invited to a meet-and-greet before the Royal Variety show in 2014.

In 2017, Louis and William met again at another Royal Variety Performance show at the London Palladium.

Louis met the royal couple without their former bandmates in 2017, Kate and William enjoyed performances by Paloma Faith, The Killers, Louis, Seal and The Script at the Palladium Theatre.

In 2018, Louis praised Kate and William for choosing his name, telling the little prince: “Welcome to the club.”

The singer joked: “I’ll take you under my wing, boy.” The Adidas tracksuit is in the mail!’

At the time, Louis fans suggested that the meeting during the Royal Variety show in 2017 may have been the moment Kate realized choosing the name Louis, and some have even given the singer the title: ‘Prince Louis of Doncaster’.

One said: ‘They literally named the prince after the KING… he’s a prince but you’re KING… Hahaha I can’t wait to see him grow up and see if he’ll be as bold as you.’

Another joked: “His Royal Highness a parcel has just arrived from Prince Louis of Doncaster.”

And at their meeting, a fan said: ‘This was the moment she decided she was going to name the prince as the king… you should be proud… She was already thinking: “I just met this amazing guy and my son be called Louis because Louis means bravery.

With her One Direction bandmates, they set female hearts racing when they burst onto the pop scene, following their appearances on The X Factor in 2010.

Kate spoke to Louis Tomlinson on stage as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre.

Irish entertainment director Louis Walsh was a judge on that season of the television talent show when Simon Cowell created One Direction.

However, Louis and Niall Horan recently ‘unfollowed Simon Cowell’ on Instagram according to Sunafter his recent interview where he revealed his regret for directing One Direction.

The music mogul, 64, revealed that he regretted letting the band own the One Direction name, meaning he couldn’t continue their legacy after they split.

Simon signed the band to his Syco Music label after the show ended and they became one of the best-selling boy groups of all time.

However, in 2015 Zayn left to pursue solo music and the remaining members split for good a year later.

The music mogul, 64 (pictured in January), revealed he regretted letting the band own the One Direction name, meaning he was unable to continue their legacy after they split.

The music mogul created the boy-band, consisting of Harry Styles, 30, Zayn Malik, 31, Liam Payne, 30, Niall and Louis, in 2010 on The X Factor (pictured in 2010 on the X Factor).

“My only regret is that I should have owned the name,” Simon said. ‘They own the name. I could have done an animation or something.

‘So if you’re listening to One Direction, I’ll buy it back from you!’

When asked by Steven if the pop stars each owned 20 percent of the name, Simon said he couldn’t remember the exact deal, but that new content, such as movies or television shows, related to the band couldn’t be approved without the consent of each member.

Simon is set to create a new competition this year to find the next big boy band as he believes none since have matched the success of One Direction.

And after admitting his regret over the One Direction name, he vowed not to make the same mistake again this time.