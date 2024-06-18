Inside Prince William’s bond with the Duchess of Edinburgh: ‘supportive’ Sophie shows ‘maternal’ pride towards the future king as she steps into the void left by Princess Diana

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh were photographed yesterday enjoying another intimate moment together – the latest in a series of interactions that demonstrate the “maternal” and “supportive” pride Sophie has for the heir.

Sophie, 59, is married to Prince William’s uncle, 41, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, 60.

And the mother-of-two appears to share close ties with many members of the Royal Family.

As well as her famously close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sophie is also believed to be close to both Kate, Princess of Wales, 42, and William.

And this closeness was evident yesterday, during the ancient ceremony of the Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William attend the ‘Rhino Man’ film screening in London in June 2023. A body language expert described the interactions between the two as similar to those of a proud mother and her son.

Garter Day sees Ladies and Knights of the Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and highest-ranking Order of Chivalry, procession down the hill from the State Apartments at Berkshire Castle to St George’s Chapel, dressed with white feather hats and dark blue velvet tunics, watched. by crowds of spectators.

Sophie stood among them as poised as ever as she watched the royal procession pass by, including the King, Queen, Prince William and Prince Edward.

As the royals left after the service, William and Sophie were photographed smiling and chatting, appearing to enjoy each other’s company.

This exchange followed a sweet moment the two royals shared two days earlier, during Trooping the Color.

After the family appeared on the balcony to watch the RAF flight, Sophie was seen placing a comforting hand on William’s back as they returned to the palace.

It followed what could have been an emotional moment for the heir: the day his wife Kate made her first public appearance in months, after revealing that she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

And his father, King Charles, is also receiving cancer treatment.

When Kate and her father-in-law stepped out onto the balcony on Saturday, they were met with a roar of support from the gathered crowd.

Prince William and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh share a friendly chat after the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17.

Commenting on the moment in a post on X (formerly Twitter), royal commentator Victoria Arbiter described Sophie’s gesture as one of support and comfort.

She wrote: “Always available to offer her support, the Duchess of Edinburgh was photographed giving Prince William a comforting ‘you did it’ as the royal headed back inside after their appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.”

Despite their apparent closeness, William and Sophie haven’t undertaken many royal engagements as a duo.

However, in June 2023, the two got together to attend a screening of the documentary Rhino Man.

The Duchess is seen putting a supportive hand on Prince William’s shoulder after the royal family’s balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

The film, which was produced by the charity Global Conservation Corps. sheds light on South Africa’s rangers who risk their lives daily to protect rhinos from poaching to extinction.

And the two royals were all smiles as they arrived at the event, which they traveled to together, in a black 4×4.

When analyzing the interactions between the couple during the engagement, said body language expert Judi James. the express that there was “something terribly moving” about seeing William accompanied by Sophie.

This, he said, was due to the “look of pride and joy on Sophie’s face” as she looked at her nephew, which sparked memories of the prince’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter described the gesture Sophie made towards William during Trooping the Color as one of support.

Judi noted that Prince William “never made appearances like this with his mother Diana,” so the public never saw the late royal looking proudly at his adult son.

She added: ‘Sophie seems to be trying to add a subtle maternal touch to this outing, and with William’s smiles of undisguised delight, she seems to be creating a very sweet dynamic here.

According to Judi, the “look of proud mother and delighted son” given by the duo was “something William deserves”, and she said they both seemed happy.

“Sophie watches her face closely and her radiant smile makes her look like a proud and encouraging mother,” the body language expert concluded.

While it was a rare engagement for just William and Sophie, the two have made several appearances as a foursome, accompanied by their respective partners.

Sophie looks like a “proud and encouraging mother” according to body language expert Judi James (pictured in London, June 2023)

At King Charles’ coronation, the couple were seated in the front row of Westminster Abbey, alongside Kate, William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And just two days later, the same quartet took the lead at a Buckingham Palace garden party, which praised volunteers from across the country.

William’s bond with Sophie is not unexpected: she is known to have a close relationship with his wife Kate.

Like Sophie, Kate developed a good relationship with the late queen and Prince Philip.

During the early stages of Kate’s relationship with William, Sophie is said to have offered her guidance as she began her royal journey, meaning the two women forged a close and lasting alliance.