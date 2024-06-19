Inside Paul McCartney’s 82nd birthday: ‘Star has a low-key meal at a fancy restaurant with his wife Nancy and their five children’

Paul McCartney reportedly celebrated his 82nd birthday on Tuesday with a low-key family dinner at a luxury restaurant.

The Beatles star is said to have celebrated his special day at the 17th century Boys Hall hotel in Ashford, Kent, along with his wife Nancy and their five children.

According SunThe diners there were surprised when the legendary musician came to eat.

A source said: ‘Paul and his family booked a private room.

“On Tuesday night they were quietly ushered in and taken to the lounge, where the chefs prepared a three-course feast for them.

Paul McCartney reportedly celebrated his 82nd birthday on Tuesday with a low-key family dinner at a luxury restaurant (pictured with his wife Nancy in February 2024).

The Beatles star is said to have celebrated his special day at the 17th century Boys Hall hotel in Ashford, Kent, along with his wife Nancy and their five children.

“It was very low-key, just Paul and his closest family. He seemed very happy and seemed to be enjoying a quieter celebration. They left shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Paul is father to Mary, 54, Stella, 52, and James, 46, with his ex-wife Linda. He also adopted Linda’s daughter, Heather, 61, whom he had before her marriage.

The musician also shares Beatrice, 20, with his ex-wife Heather Mills.

It comes after Paul surprised fans by announcing four new UK dates for his Got Back world tour on Monday.

Fans couldn’t forget that the veteran rocker is “still touring” at 81 years old, with some hailing him as a “legend and national treasure.”

The musician will bring his Got Back world tour to the UK in December as part of a series of newly announced European concerts.

And as excitement spread across Britain for his extended tour, many fans couldn’t believe the age-defying rocker won’t be stopping anytime soon.

On

Paul photographed with Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr, Nancy and their children Stella (third from left) and Mary (right)

A source said: ‘Paul and his family booked a private room. They were ushered in on Tuesday night and taken to the hall, where the chefs prepared a feast for them.

‘Paul McCartney is 82 years old and still on tour. Incredible’,

‘And I’ll spend every pound I have,’

‘It’s worth it. He is still much better than would reasonably be expected of any 82 year old and his band is phenomenal too.”

The legendary musician has been touring the United States, South America and Australia since kicking off the tour at the Spokane Arena in Washington state in April 2022.

He will now return to his home country for the first time since headlining that year’s Glastonbury Festival with four shows across December.

Sir Paul will play Manchester’s Co-Op Live on December 14 and 15, followed by two back-to-back shows at London’s O2 Arena on the 18 and 19.

Their last London show was in 2018 at The O2 and their last Manchester show was in 2011 at the Manchester Evening News Arena. These UK shows will complete the Got Back tour dates in 2024.

“I’m excited to finish up my tour dates for the year and 2024 in the UK,” the Beatles legend said in a statement confirming the four dates.

“It is always a very special feeling to play in our country. It’s going to be an incredible end to the year. Get ready to party. I can not wait to see you.’