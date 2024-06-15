Inside Jackie Kennedy’s years-long affair with JFK’s married brother, Bobby

A new book reveals Jackie Kennedy’s “long-term relationship” with JFK’s married brother Bobby.

DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan’s new biography of the Kennedys, published exclusively in the Mail, reveals how Jackie found solace in an extramarital affair with Bobby after the president’s assassination in 1963.

“They shared a trauma” and a “terrible bond,” Callahan writes in “Don’t Ask: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed”.

After JFK’s funeral on November 25, 1963, Jackie “lit the eternal flame at her husband’s grave” at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, before returning to the White House with Bobby.

Ethel Kennedy, Bobby’s wife of 13 years and mother of his seven children, was left behind. She soon followed a “year-long” sexual relationship.

“As he said more than once, Bobby was the only person who stopped (Jackie) from committing suicide,” Callahan writes. But Bobby also trusted Jackie, “spending more time with her two children than with him.”

If the press had revealed the story of their scandalous affair, it would have been “cataclysmic,” but “because it was the Kennedys, because of what happened to (JFK), the secret was kept,” even though “it was whispered about.” “. in their social circles,” Callahan writes.

And so, the couple carelessly flaunted their relationship, dining in New York City, openly kissing and hugging.

The affair is believed to have come to an end when Bobby ran for president in 1968. Jackie entered into a relationship with Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and married him in October of that year.

Bobby “hated” Onassis and “had long suspected that Jackie was enjoying an affair with (him) while (JFK) was still alive,” Callahan writes.

It is unclear whether Bobby’s wife Ethel was aware of the affair, but after Bobby was also murdered in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, Jackie flew from New York to console her.

Jackie helped Ethel make the decision to turn off Bobby’s life support machines.