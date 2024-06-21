Inside Donald Sutherland’s love life as he dies at 88: The M*A*S*H actor and father of five had two failed marriages and a whirlwind affair with Jane Fonda before marrying his wife of 50 years , Francine Racette.

When Donald Sutherland tragically passed away at age 88 this week, he left behind his devoted wife, Francine Racette, to whom he was married for more than five decades.

But before the M*A*S*H alum found the love of his life in Francine, he had an extremely tumultuous romantic life filled with multiple failed marriages, accusations of infidelity, and a whirlwind affair with Jane Fonda.

Almost immediately after the actor came into the spotlight in the late ’60s, he gained a reputation as quite the player.

Donald got married for the first time while in college, marrying a former child star who was 18 years his senior.

But shortly after her Hollywood career took off, the Hunger Games star filed for divorce. And within months, she was walking down the aisle with actress Shirley Douglas.

As the world grapples with the news of his death, DailyMail.com has broken down everything you need to know about Donald’s whirlwind love and family life. He is seen with his children

The young stars quickly welcomed twins, including actor Kiefer Sutherland, 24, but their second marriage came to a screeching halt when rumors emerged that he and Jane had become involved in a secret affair after falling in love on the set of the movie Klute four years later. .

When Donald met Francine in 1972, Hollywood’s new kid had already been involved in two very public breakups and a tryst with a co-star.

But she seemed to tame the former bad boy, and the couple, who welcomed three children together, were happily in love until his passing this week, confirmed by his son, Kiefer.

It has been said that the acclaimed actor died in Miami due to a long illness, but no further details were immediately available.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer wrote in X on Thursday morning.

‘Personally I think (he was) one of the most important actors in the history of cinema. He never put me off a role, good, bad or ugly.

‘He loved what he did and did what he loved. And you can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.’

While the world grapples with the news, DailyMail.com has broken down everything you need to know about Donald’s whirlwind love and family life, from his two ex-wives to his five children.

Donald married a former child star 18 years his senior named Lois Hardwick while he was in college.

Donald met his first wife, Lois Hardwick, when he was a student at Victoria University of Toronto in Canada.

Donald, a budding engineer with a passion for acting, quickly fell in love with Lois, a former child star who was 18 years his senior.

Lois starred in many films in the Disney Alice Comedies film series throughout the 1920s, but retired from acting in 1929.

They married in 1959 and were together for seven years, but shortly after Donald gave up his dreams of being an engineer and dedicated himself to being an actor, their marriage fell apart.

Just as his film career was beginning to take off, the new budding Hollywood star filed for divorce from Lois in 1966.

And although she has never spoken publicly about what led to their split, the timing of her next romance may be a clue.

Lois sadly passed away two years after they went their separate ways; The cause of her death is unknown.

Almost immediately after splitting from Lois, he walked down the aisle with actress Shirley Douglas.

Almost immediately after splitting from Lois, Donald walked down the aisle with actress Shirley, daughter of Canadian politician Tommy Douglas, known for creating Canada’s universal healthcare system.

A few months later, she welcomed her twins: Kiefer and Rachel.

Shirley was best known for her roles in Stanley Kubrick’s Lolita, the television series Wind at My Back, and the science fiction series The Silver Surfer.

But their romance broke down after reports emerged claiming Donald was having an affair with his Klute co-star Jane.

Kiefer followed in his father’s footsteps and became a major actor, starring in the Fox series 24, the movie Stand By Me, the horror comedy The Lost Boys, and The Three Musketeers, to name a few.

As for Rachel, she is now a successful producer and has worked on a number of shows including Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Pretty Hard Cases, Nurses, Burden of Truth and Mary Kills People.

Shirley passed away in 2020 at age 86 from complications related to pneumonia.

He had a whirlwind romance with Jane Fonda that began just before they began filming Klute together.

And it turns out that Jane was the one who started it, even though he was a married man.

“They had already chosen us, but we hadn’t started filming,” he explained.

And one day she made it very clear to me, through a somewhat provocative suggestion, that I should return home with her. And I just said, “Okay.”

He exchanged vows for the third time with Francine Racette and they were together until his death.

They then welcomed sons Roeg in 1974, Rossif in 1978 and Angus in 1982, and remained together until his passing this week. They are seen in 1990.

They then welcomed their sons Roeg in 1974, Rossif in 1978 and Angus in 1982.

Roeg now works as a talent agent and producer, while Rossif became an actor, starring in ER, Crossing Lines, Poor Boy and River.

Angus, Donald’s youngest son, briefly dabbled in acting, but now works as a producer.

Donald and Francine remained together until his passing this week.