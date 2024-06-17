Inside Buckingham Palace’s £369m renovation: how 190 miles of electrical cables and 40,000 floorboards in the east wing were replaced in a six-year refurbishment

The image of the Royal Family waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday made headlines around the world.

But for five years, until now, behind its majestic façade there has been a construction site hidden.

Today we can reveal exciting new details of the renovated East Wing, which will soon be open to the public for the first time.

The £369 million program has involved replacing 190 miles of electrical wiring in the east wing, roughly the distance from London to Leeds.

More than 40,000 floorboards were also replaced and 41 apprentices were hired to work on the renovations.

Today we can reveal exciting new details of the renovated East Wing, which will soon be open to the public for the first time. Above: The main corridor, which runs along the entire east wing, during the renovation and earlier this year, after the renovations were completed.

A royal source said: “Buckingham Palace is a national asset which, as a result of this work, will be more accessible to the public.”

‘The King wants it to be “the people’s palace.” ‘He is keen to open it to the public through garden parties, guided tours and an extended summer opening, and we will continue to look for more ways to do this.’

Renovations began in 2017 with a focus on replacing aging wiring and plumbing that had not been updated since the 1950s and risked causing “catastrophic fires or floods.”

Work on the east wing, which overlooks the shopping center where crowds gather for important royal occasions such as Trooping the Color and features the famous central balcony, began in 2018 and was completed earlier this year.

To replace the dangerous cables, thousands of floorboards were taken individually and marked with a number, and every detail was recorded on an intricate map.

When the wiring was replaced, each floorboard was put back in its original place “like a giant puzzle.”

Above: The Yellow Room during renovation

Above: The Yellow Room earlier this year, after renovations were completed.

Deadly asbestos lurking on “the internal surfaces” of several rooms in the east wing was also eradicated by “abrasive brick blasting.”

Apprentices of all ages – some fresh out of school and others training in different professions – have been recruited to help restore the grade one listed building.

Starting July 15, visitors will be able to examine their handiwork.

The hidden rooms in the east wing will be open to the public for the first time after 6,000 tickets sold out in a matter of hours when they went on sale earlier this year.

But the full reserve program, funded by the taxpayer-funded sovereign grant, will not be completed until 2027.

No fewer than 236 planning applications have been submitted since 2017 as work continues to make the palace “fit for generations to come”.

A Ministry of Health audit of these applications found that 19th-century servants’ quarters are being replaced by a spacious “central collaboration space” for the 300 office staff working behind the palace walls.

A “bleak and underused” computer room will also be replaced with a modern conference room, computer training room and open-plan office.

In the palace gardens, dozens of cherry and birch trees have been cut down to allow more natural light and “encourage the regenerative growth” of other plants.

The royal gardeners have been given a place of honor and allocated “an additional wellness space.”