Inside Britain’s honors system: gongs named after the defunct Empire, mischievous nicknames for MBEs and OBEs and the ‘black book’ for people who submit their own names – BRIAN HOEY reveals all

The honors system is a quintessentially British tradition, albeit a fairly archaic one.

But in fact, almost every country in the world, from the totalitarian regimes of North Korea and China to all Western democracies such as Italy, France and even the United States, has its own way of awarding honors.

Here in the UK we still, with some nostalgia, bestow most of our honors in the name of the British Empire, although it no longer exists.

When the King’s birthday honors list is revealed, there will be plenty of mentions of the ‘Empire’.

Most of the awards that have this word are the modest MBE (Member of the British Empire), the middle command OBE (Order of the British Empire), the CBE (Commander of the British Empire), one step below the KBE (Knight of the British Empire.)

Awardees of the MBE sometimes like to point out that the letters stand for “My Bloody Endeavours”, while the OBE stands for “Other B***** Endeavours”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, May 14, 2024.

Attitudes toward the honor system vary even within the orders themselves.

The Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George is reserved for diplomats and high-ranking officials of the public administration.

The lowest form of the order is the CMG (Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George).

Once an official has received this award, his colleagues call him (out of earshot) Call me God.

The highest rank in this category is GCMG (Knight Grand Cross, Saint Michael and Saint George).

The few who reach these lofty heights are known as (God calls me God).

There is a strict order of precedence in the Honors awarded in this country, the most coveted being those awarded only by the Sovereign: The Order of the Garter, the Order of the Thistle, the Order of Merit, the Companion of Honor and the Order royal victorian

The King, who is the source of all honors, grants them without having to consult anyone. They are solely at his discretion.

All the others continue to be granted by him, but on the “advice” of the Government of the day and, unless he has serious reservations, he is not allowed to refuse to grant them.

Not everyone who has been nominated for an award has decided to accept it. There have been several notable celebrities who have refused, including John Cleese, who not only refused a CBE but later rejected a life peerage.

Film director Sir Ridley Scott receives the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire from Prince William at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2024.

Former Labor Minister Margaret Beckett after she was made Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, May 14, 2024.

Dame Jilly Cooper after being appointed Dame Commander of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, May 14, 2024.

Perhaps one of the most original reasons for refusing an honor came from George Bernard Shaw (above), who was asked to accept the Order of Merit, but refused on the grounds that “merit in authorship could only be determined by posthumous history “.

Honor Blackman (left 2013) said no to a CBE because she said she was a republican. David Bowie turned down knighthood

David Bowie turned down a knighthood, as did Stephen Hawking.

Honor Blackman said no to a CBE because she said she was a republican. Vanessa Redgrave refused a Damehood but later accepted a CBE.

So how can you get your hands on one of these precious gongs?

There is a list of around 1,350 names that is published twice a year: at New Year’s and on the occasion of the Sovereign’s official birthday in June.

The names are chosen by the honors committee, which meets at 10 Downing Street.

The committee is chosen from senior officials and independent members who are not part of the Government.

Once the committee has decided who they consider worthy of inclusion, the list is presented to the Prime Minister and finally to Her Majesty for approval.

If it has been decided to include your name on the honors list, you will be invited to one of the 26 Investitures that take place each year in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

They are generally done in alphabetical order so if your name is Andrews, you will be near the front in January; If it’s Zeigler, he could well return in November.

You will be informed that cameras and mobile phones are not allowed in the ballroom, but each investiture is filmed and each recipient can purchase a copy, with their magic moment carefully inserted, for £120. t

At the Palace, no detail is missed and, as is usually a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, 90 percent of those present take home this very special souvenir of their big day.

Anyone can nominate a man or woman for an honor, but the way to ensure you don’t get it is to nominate yourself.

This is a guaranteed way to remove your own name from this list and any future lists.

Baroness Amos and former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair attend the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on June 13, 2022.

Eddie Redmayne poses with his OBE with his wife Hannah Bagshawe at Windsor Castle, 2016

Olympic couple Dame Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny pose after receiving their respective Dame Commander and Knight Batchelor medals from Prince William during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 17, 2022.

Take That singer Gary Barlow receives an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, 2005.

A ‘black book’ is maintained containing all the names of those (and there are hundreds) who have proposed their own names, and once a name is placed there, it is never removed.

There is an official guide on how to apply and the reasons and areas from which successful nominees are chosen.

If you think you deserve an honor, the easiest way is to get at least 10 friends (not family) to write directly to the honors committee, the lord mayor, mayor or leader of your council, or the lord lieutenant of your county.

All of them influence the selection and have more weight than a private citizen.

Once the nomination is received, it may take up to eighteen months before the recipient is informed. All of them must be carefully examined before being selected.

Then there is the political route. Since the 1920s, men who make substantial donations for political reasons can expect to be rewarded with an honor.

David Lloyd George, Prime Minister during the First World War, was often accused of selling knighthoods.

The same scandal beset Tony Blair’s Labor government. In 2006 it emerged that every donor who had given £1,000,000 to the Labor Party since 1997 had received an honour.

So in the Honors system, as in almost everything else, money talks.