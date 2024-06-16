‘Inhuman is all I can say!’ A witness tells of his “disgust” at seeing police ram a terrified calf with their patrol car, as calls grow for the “monsters” to be fired and new video shows the animal calmly wandering down a London street before that the agents pounced on him.

One witness said he was “disgusted” to see police ramming a terrified calf with their patrol car while people called for the officers to be fired.

Kai Bennetts, 22, said the young cow was left with an “open cut” and “a lot of wounds where the skin had come off” after it was hit by the police car and thrown several meters down the street.

He said that on the first hit, the cow ‘tried to get back up, and then they (the police) pushed her back and blocked her by the neck and the upper half of her body and so she couldn’t get up.’ Bennetts added: “Inhuman is all I can say.”

Calls are growing for the 'monsters' who charged the calf to be fired

Shocking footage shows police brutally beating the calf twice after he escaped from his enclosure as a member of the public nearby in Staines-upon-Thames, west London, shouts: “What are you doing that for?”

Wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham, Home Secretary James Cleverly and Deborah Meaden were among those condemning the “brutal” actions of the police force.

A police vehicle was caught on Friday ramming a cow in the middle of the street after it escaped from its enclosure.



Mr. Packham wrote in X.: ‘I don’t know where to start with this. But it is surely illegal and should be investigated and prosecuted. What kind of monster attacks a calf? Twice?’

Home Secretary James Cleverly also called for a “full and urgent explanation” of why officers appeared to use a police car to run over an escaped cow.

Cleverly said the police action seemed “unnecessarily harsh.”

The RSPCA described the footage as “disturbing and distressing” and said the “police action appears disproportionate to the situation”.

Deborah Meaden also took to …come on!!

“I know it’s not all police, but seriously… this really must have serious consequences.”

Police said the cow was loose at around 8.55pm on Friday night in Staines-upon-Thames, causing disruption to traffic in the local area.

The force was responding after being alerted by calls reporting a car had been damaged and the animal was running towards the public.

Officers were reportedly extremely concerned about the safety of the public and over a period of several hours tried various options to safely capture the cow, the force said. Then the police decided to use the police car to arrest the cow.

The force said the matter had been referred to its Professional Standards Department.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has also been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course, the spokesperson added.

The public helped move the cow to a nearby farm in the early hours of Saturday.

The owner has been located and a veterinarian has examined the cow’s injuries.

Chief Inspector Sam Adcock said: “I know this has caused distress and I would like to thank the community for their concern.”

‘The decision to use the police car was made after other methods of stopping the cow had failed.

‘There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is to ensure the safety of the public.

‘I know that videos of this incident are circulating, which the public may find distressing. “I would request that these videos be sent directly to us to assist with our investigation.”

New footage shows the calf appearing calm minutes before police charged it, which they claim was done to keep the public safe.

The calf looked curious as it walked toward Kai Bennetts, who said police charging the animal twice was “inhumane.”

Surrey Police said in a statement that officers turned to the police car to stop the cow after other, less drastic methods failed. The force will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

‘As soon as we found out, we urgently contacted the police to establish the background and find out what happened to the calf. We are pleased to know that the calf survived and is receiving veterinary care.

‘Surrey Police has referred to its own professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. We support this as the action seems disproportionate to the situation.

‘We will be happy to assist in any investigation that is carried out. All animals should be treated with respect. Together we can create a better world for all animals.’

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Surrey Police have notified us of this incident and a referral will be made in due course.

“When we receive it we will conduct an assessment to determine what additional measures we need to take.”

In an earlier statement released on Friday night, Surrey Police said the animal became “increasingly distressed” as it was taken to safety. The cow was moved to a local park where she was waiting for a veterinarian.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Tatton said: “Our priority when responding to any incident is first and foremost the safety of the public. I would like to thank the community for their understanding tonight and ask them to please stay away from the park while officers are in place.’