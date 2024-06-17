Influencer Taylor Donaghue shares doctor’s warning about drinking too much water

A New York City influencer recently took to social media to say her doctor told her she was drinking too much water.

Taylor Donaghue, 23, told her 365,000 followers that she went to a urologist to see why she had to go to the bathroom so often.

“Guys, I’m that friend who uses the bathroom every hour… it’s gotten out of control,” she explained in a tiktok video which has obtained more than 1 million views.

“So I thought, ‘I’m finally going to see a urologist and get all these ultrasounds.’

According to the doctor he saw, the solution to all his problems was quite simple.

“I just paid $500 to have a doctor tell me I simply needed to drink less water,” he said.

She said the doctor also saw her 40-ounce water bottle in her purse, which was her clue that Donaghue simply had a case of drinking too much water.

Donaghue added some context in an on-screen caption that explained that he typically fills his 40-ounce bottle three times a day, meaning he drinks about 120 ounces of water on any given day.

The average woman is You are supposed to drink 11.5 cups of fluid a daywhich is equivalent to 92 ounces of liquid, much less than the amount Donaghue said was his average intake.

Plus, experts say people don’t even need to drink only water to meet their hydration needs for the day.

According to the Mayo Clinic, if you eat fruits and vegetables, many of which are almost 100 percent water, or even drink coffee or soda, all of these elements contribute to a person’s water intake.

Donaghue was told by his doctor to “slowly reduce” or space out the number of times he drinks from his water bottle.

According to her, the doctor also said that she “didn’t want to throw crazy pills, medicine, or catheters at you at 23 years old.”

Viewers of Donaghue’s video quickly flocked to the comments to strongly agree with the medical advice he was given.

The top comment was from someone who claimed to be a doctor and wrote, “I’m a doctor.” I have no idea where everyone got the idea that they need to drink SO MUCH water.’

Donaghue said in a follow-up video that he was “forcing” the amount of water he drank because he thought it was healthy.

An example of a popular trend on TikTok last year called #WaterTok where creators dumped tons of artificial sweeteners and syrups into their often giant water bottles.

Donaghue replied: ‘Yeah, I don’t know why I always get it into my head to drink a ton of water. I didn’t realize how much I was overdoing it! I thought it was healthy.

Many others told Donaghue to get his blood sugar checked. This is because a common symptom of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is feeling constant thirst and urinating frequently, according to the mayo clinic.

Fortunately, Donaghue said in a follow-up video that he did not have diabetes and that he was actually ‘forcing’ himself to consume a large amount of water daily because he thought it was healthy.

Social media has long been a source of misinformation about the best way to consume water.

Dentists and dieticians united last year to condemn the #WaterTok trend, in which content creators dumped loads of artificial sweeteners and syrups into their often giant water bottles.

Influencers began calling their various concoctions “WaterTok recipes.”

One TikToker even said that the trend of putting zero-calorie sweeteners in your water’made me gain weight.’

Beyond that, artificial sweeteners like aspartame are bad for gut health and have been linked to cognitive and behavioral problems.